Joining the host of hospitality services in Nigeria, Palazzo Resort Hotel has opened in the city of the first, Ibadan, to create a leisure and business zone for customers.

Speaking at the opening recently, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Palazzo Resort Hotel, Alhaji Abiodun Adewuyi was described by an industry stakeholder as a goal-getter with a Midas touch.

Ogunkeyede, the founder of Absolute Success Travel and Tours gave the commendation during the official commissioning of Palazzo Resort Hotel located at Joyce B Road. As the chairman on the occasion, Ogunkeyede commended Alhaji Adewuyi for the facilities in the hotel rooms, VIP Lounge, indoor and open bar, the mini hall, as well as the gym section.

He, however, enjoined the management of the new hotel to ensure regular and proper maintenance of the facilities, to encourage patronage by corporate organisations.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Alhaji Adewuyi expressed his gratitude to God for the grace to complete the hotel.

He thanked all the guests who graced the event for their moral and spiritual support.

In his brief remark, DCP Akinade Adejobi urged the workers of the hotel to be security conscious in their daily activities.

In his remarks, the Head of Ibadan West LCDA, Tajudeen Adigun, commended Alhaji Adewuyi on his efforts in adding value to the hospitality industry in Oyo State and Nigeria at large.

In their separate goodwill messages, Prince Gbenga Atitebi, president, Ogunpa, Central Market, Mrs Odunayo Danjuma, Olori Oloja of Yorubaland; Prince Samson Adeniyi (God’s grace), Alhaji Isiaka Agboluaje and Alhaja Omosalewa Alaka, Asiwaju Oloja of Ibadanland, described Alhaji Adewuyi, the chairman of the Great Palazzo Resort Hotel, as humility personified and a workaholic with sound human relations.

Present at the occasion were Alhaji Awujoola, Alhaji Afeez Arisekola, Mr and Mrs Ebenezer Ojo, Alhaji Aka Olatunji, Alhaji Ayofe Kazeem, Yekeen Owolabi, Alhaji Adeola Adigun, Gbenga Olaifa and Alhaja Amdalat Adeleke, among others.