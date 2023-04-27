According to a report by India Today, a disturbing trend has emerged in Pakistan, where some residents are resorting to locking their daughters’ graves to protect them from sexual violence.

This trend has arisen due to the sexually charged and repressed social environment prevalent in the country.

The report comes in the wake of a harrowing incident in 2013 when a girl’s body was discovered outside a cemetery in Qila Didar Singh, Gujranwala after allegedly being raped.

The then Chief Minister of Punjab, Shahbaz Sharif, had ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

Recently, another shocking incident has come to light in which the body of Zainab, a fifteen-year-old daughter of Muhammad Munir, was discovered outside a cemetery.

The day before her death, she was electrocuted and buried by her family on Tuesday night. The police suspect that the body had been removed from the grave with the intention of sexual assault.

Officials have stated that the desecration of the remains would be established after the inquiry is concluded and that the offenders involved would face appropriate punishment.

The situation highlights the urgent need for Pakistan to address the pervasive issue of sexual violence in the country and take concrete steps to ensure the safety and protection of its citizens, particularly women and children.

