Pakistan: Over 200 inmates escape jail after earthquake panic

More than 200 Pakistani inmates escaped from a jail in the mega coastal city of Karachi on Tuesday after several earthquake tremors, government officials said.

Of the 216 inmates that escaped jail, around 87 have been caught while the rest are still at large, Sindh province’s Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said.

One inmate died and 12 others, including some security staff, were wounded during the jail break at around 01:30am (2030 GMT).

“There was a panic among the prisoners because of the earthquake,” Memon said.

The head of the provincial government’s prison service was removed from his role after the incident, he added.

Media personnel are seen through a damaged glass window at a prison facility in the Malir district of Karachi on June 3, 2025, after prisoners escaped overnight owing to earthquake panic. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)

Prisons in Pakistan are notorious for overcrowding, poor conditions, corruption and human rights violations.

Additionally, slow judicial processes contribute to prolonged stays for prisoners.

Acting head of the Sindh Meteorology Office, Amir Hyder Laghari, told AFP that more than 20 tremors have been recorded in Karachi in the last three days.

The government has appealed for escaped prisoners — who are mostly drug offenders and thieves — to surrender.

