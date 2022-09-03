Painting advice: What type of paint should I use?

Beauty is said to be in the eyes of the beholder and the art of painting is certainly one that reveals the intrinsic beauty embedded in combining different colours professionally and artistically.

Painting is an essential part of every building both residential and industrial. The beauty of a building is determined by the quality and type of paint used, colour combination of the paints and professionalism in the application of paints.

Knowing the type of paint to use for your buildings can sometimes be difficult as not everyone is a professional in this art and the decision on the right kind of paint to use is one that must be taken after a thorough consultation with a professional painter on the different types of paints available and where they are best applied.

Listed in this article are types of paints, where they are best used, and their advantages and disadvantages in order to help you select the paint that’s most appropriate for you.

1. EMULSION PAINT

Emulsion paint is water-based paint and because it is water-based, you have to add thinner (water) before applying it. If you don’t add thinner, there might be defects on the painted surfaces.

Advantages

Emulsion paint is easy to apply and dries quicker than other water-based and oil-based paints. It can be used on metal, wooden furniture, glass, and concrete because they stick well to any surface. The colour and quality is not affected by water so you can wash the painted surface with water. It is non-inflammable and less odorous because the only thing that evaporates after painting is water which contains just Hydrogen and Oxygen. This also makes it safe to use. It can be used in rooms that produce heat and steam like the kitchen and the bathroom. It doesn’t dry, crack or fade in sunlight.

Disadvantages

In humid atmosphere, it takes time to dry. It’s usually more expensive than oil-based paint.

2. TEXTURED PAINT

Textured paint usually come premixed with particles suspended in the paint. However, some of them do not have granules or particles. In that case, you have to either add the particles and stir or apply the paint to the surface and then texture with special tools.

Types include TEXCOAT and FLEX

Texcoat paint is used for texture coating of surfaces. This type of paint is usually the choice paint for interior and exterior decorations. If well designed and applied, the outcome is breathtaking.





Flex paint is milky white but may be pigmented with different colors. They stick best to urethane rubber and foam.

Advantages

It’s durable and stands against water, heat, UV-ray, etc. They provide an effective cover-up for imperfect surfaces. Easy to maintain. Beautiful patterns and outstanding outlooks. Textured paints alone can change the ambience of your home. That’s the reason it’s the best choice for interior and exterior decorations.

Disadvantages

All the textures created with painting/texturing increase the surface area of the wall. So, you will usually have to use about 25% more paint. It collects dirt easily and is more difficult to clean.

3. SATIN PAINT

Satin paint, just like the satin material/weave, has a beautiful sheen and appears velvety. It can either be flat or shiny depending on light exposure.

Advantages

It stands up exceptionally well to scrubbing and regular cleaning. Reflects more light. Can appear glossy depending on the lighting in the room. Best for high traffic areas like the bathroom because of it’s durability.

Disadvantages

Its glossiness highlights surface imperfections. Can lose its sheen if scrubbed too roughly. If there’s a need to touch it up after it has dried, the additional paint will be obvious.

4. GLOSS PAINT

Gloss is a type of paint that creates a shiny surface as soon as it dries. It is composed of pigments ground up in a varnish medium, which produces a hard, shiny, and usually durable finish.

Advantages

It’s easy to clean especially when it acquires dust and dirt. It’s durable.

Disadvantages

Every imperfection, regardless of how small it is, becomes magnified when you use gloss paint. There’ll be an obvious variation when you try to touch it up after a while as the newly painted area will be glossier.

5. MATT PAINT

Matt paint is dull rather than shiny. It dries to a smooth, velvety finish that hides surface imperfections.

Advantages

Easiest to touch up and add a new richness to the colour. Hides minor surface imperfections.

Disadvantages

The surface gets stained easily and even if you use the washable one, it will need more maintenance.

In all, below are the different types of paints and where they are best used for:

If you want to paint places where you receive guests, you should use matt paint. For high traffic places like the bathroom, you should use satin paint. For steamy places like bathrooms and kitchen, you should use emulsion or gloss paint. For interior and exterior decorations, you should use textured paint. For home exterior painting, you can use gloss or textured paint.

