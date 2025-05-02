Painful exit of a political icon

ON the 27th of January, 2025, the Nigerian political landscape suffered a devastating blow with the tragic and untimely death of one of its finest public servants — Honourable Dr. Raif Adekunle Adeniji, the Director of Administration at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat. His life was cruelly cut short in the den of kidnappers, a painful reminder of the persistent security challenges confronting our dear nation. This loss is not just personal to his family, friends, and colleagues; it is a monumental national tragedy. Nigeria has lost a man of uncommon integrity, administrative brilliance, and a deep commitment to public service — a man whose life was a blueprint for excellence, humility, and patriotism.

A distinguished beginning: Born and raised in Ile-Ife, Osun State — a historical city known for its rich heritage and scholarly tradition — Dr. Adeniji’s early life was characterized by discipline, curiosity, and a thirst for knowledge. These qualities propelled him into the field of academia, where he made significant contributions to higher education in Nigeria. He served meritoriously at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, where he rose through the administrative ranks to become an Assistant Registrar. He was widely respected for his meticulousness, organizational clarity, and unwavering commitment to the ideals of the university system. His colleagues remember him as a man of principle — one who believed in the transformative power of education and the importance of institutional integrity.

From the Ivory Tower to the service of the people: In 1999, Dr. Adeniji made a bold transition from academia to politics — not for personal aggrandizement, but as a continuation of his life’s calling to serve. He contested and was elected as the Executive Chairman of Ife Central Local Government, marking the beginning of a distinguished career in public administration. His tenure as Chairman was transformational. He prioritized grassroots development, youth and women empowerment, and efficient local governance. Roads were rehabilitated, health and education received renewed attention, and transparency became the guiding principle of his administration. His leadership was people-centered, visionary, and inclusive.

A pillar within the APC: As a founding member and senior strategist within the All Progressives Congress, Hon. Adeniji played a key role in shaping party policies, building internal structures, and strengthening the administrative backbone of the organization. His appointment as Director of Administration at the APC National Secretariat was not just a recognition of his administrative expertise, but a testament to his loyalty, wisdom, and steady hand in turbulent times. He was widely respected across party lines. His office was a place where young politicians and party members found mentorship, direction, and inspiration. He believed in structured politics — where ideology, discipline, and service took precedence over opportunism. A national loss, a personal tragedy: It is profoundly heartbreaking that a man who gave so much of his life to service would meet such a gruesome end. His abduction and subsequent murder while in captivity highlight the tragic reality of insecurity in Nigeria. It underscores the urgency with which leaders at all levels must act to restore peace, protect lives, and uphold the dignity of every Nigerian citizen.

The death of Dr. Adeniji has sent waves of sorrow across the country. From the political class to the academic community, from Ile-Ife to Abuja, voices of grief and tributes have continued to pour in. He was more than a public official — he was a mentor, a father, a patriot, and a symbol of service with honor.

Honouring his legacy: Though his life was cut short, Dr. Raif Adekunle Adeniji’s legacy endures. It lives in the lives he touched, the systems he helped build, and the values he upheld. It lives in the young leaders he mentored, in the communities he uplifted, and in the party he helped strengthen. As we mourn his loss, we are also called to honor his life — by emulating his values, demanding justice, improving security, and ensuring that no Nigerian, especially one so deeply committed to the nation’s progress, is ever again lost to senseless violence.

A final salute” To Hon. Dr. Raif Adekunle Adeniji, Nigeria says thank you. Thank you for your service, for your sacrifice, for your steadfastness. Thank you for showing us that politics can still be noble, that public service can still be pure, and that leadership is truly about people. May your soul rest in eternal peace. May your family find strength. And may your memory inspire generations to come.

•Professor Adediwura writes in from Osun State.