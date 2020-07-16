PAGMDI presents first locally mined gold bars to Buhari

Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development Initiative (PAGMDI), on Thursday, officially presented it first locally mined gold bars to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Buhari on the occasion lamented that Nigeria lost about $3 billion in six years to illegal smuggling of gold.

He pointed pit that improved gold mining operations in the country will generate no fewer than 250,000 jobs and over $500m annually in royalties and taxes to the Federal Government.

President Buhari also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to establishing gold refineries in Nigeria.

More to come!