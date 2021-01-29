‘Pageantry’ll showcase Niger-Delta’s cultural heritage’

THE Convener of the maiden Face of Niger-Delta Cultural Pageant (FONDCUP), Miss Elizabeth Era, has said the cultural pageantry is aimed at showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Era, who disclosed this during a media briefing in Lagos, said the pageant is also meant to change the negative impression of Nigerians about the Niger-Delta people.

She said the Niger-Delta indigenes that were known for militancy, kidnapping and conflicts, also had their unique cultural heritage and other potentials Nigerians needed to be aware of and explore.

According to her, the pageant will have nine contestants from the nine Niger-Delta states staying together for 22 days while they will be examined and preoccupied based on the Niger-Delta culture and various cultural programmes.

She said that after the 22 days camp, the face of Niger-Delta Cultural Pageant would emerge.

She noted that the pageantry was organised in collaboration with The World Kindness Movement.

“Registration for the pageantry begins on Jan. 22 to close March 15; the auditioning will be done virtually while the grand finale of the entire contest will hold June 25.

“The winner of FONDCUP will be going home with a new car and N1 million.

She will also be the Kindness Ambassador for one year with a series of ambassadorial jobs.

“The first runner-up will be leaving with N1 million, empowered with a skill of her choice and will get to work with HUSSTORM Technologies while the second runner-up will be getting N500,000 with other opportunities.

“At the end of the pageantry, each of the contestants will be going with N200,000,” she said.

Era said the new face of Niger-Delta Cultural Pageant would take up the task of visiting the Niger-Delta states, sensitising them on the need to embrace the culture of peace and show kindness to others.

