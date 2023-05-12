The Pope has said paedophile priests are ‘children of God who deserve to be loved.

He made his remarks last month during a private meeting with a group of Jesuit priests in Hungary. Still, La Civilta Cattolica, an Italian Jesuit Journal, only published them on Tuesday.

Francis pondered the possibility of offering ‘Christian lofe’ to paedophile priests who had destroyed children’s lives and the Catholic Church’s reputation. “It’s not at all easy,” the Pope said.

“How can we get close? How can we speak to abusers for whom we feel disgust? Yes, they, too, are children of God, but how can we love them? It’s a very tough question.”

He continued, “The abuser must be condemned, indeed, but as a brother. Condemning him is to be understood as an act of charity,” adding that it was like “loving the enemy.”

Francis was responding to a question from an unnamed Jesuit priest, who asked, “I would like to offer the compassion and love that the Gospel asks for everyone, even the enemy. But how is this possible?”

Francis said, “Even talking to the abuser involves hatred; it’s not easy. But they are God’s children too.” He added: “They need a punishment but also pastoral care. How do you do that? No, it’s not easy.”

