The Vice-Chancellor of Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU), Anyigba, Professor Salisu Ogbo Usman, has called for comprehensive reforms of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Nigeria, advocating industry-driven curricula, competency-based training and stronger partnerships between educational institutions and the industrial sector.

Usman made the call on Friday, November 27, 2026, while delivering the 30th–32nd Combined Convocation Lecture of Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo.

The lecture, titled “Bridging the Gap Between Technical and Vocational Education for Industrial Needs in Nigeria,” examined the need to align technical education with evolving industrial requirements to accelerate economic growth and industrial development.

The Vice-Chancellor said Nigeria’s ambition for sustainable industrialisation would remain difficult to achieve unless the country moved away from an education system that prioritises certificate acquisition towards one that emphasises practical skills, demonstrable competence and occupational proficiency.

He cautioned that increasing tertiary education enrolment and converting polytechnics into conventional universities would not automatically drive industrial transformation without corresponding investments in functional workshops, modern equipment, practical instruction and industry-oriented training.

Drawing comparisons with vocational education and skills-development systems in countries such as China, Usman highlighted Nigeria’s narrow manufacturing base, the 92.7 per cent informal employment rate and persistent labour-market gaps.

He argued that skills development and industrial policy must progress together to achieve meaningful economic transformation.

To address the challenges, the PAAU Vice-Chancellor proposed an Industrial–Skills Partnership Framework built around five pillars: industry intelligence, workplace learning, equipment and instructors, innovation and enterprise, and performance measurement.

On industry intelligence, he recommended establishing employer advisory boards in every school or major programme cluster within technical institutions. He said the boards should meet twice a year to provide labour-market information and guide periodic curriculum reviews to ensure that training reflects changing industrial needs.

On workplace learning, Usman proposed that every National Diploma and Higher National Diploma student should undertake supervised industrial placements or structured apprenticeships.

He also recommended joint assessment of students by their institutions and industry supervisors through competency-based logbooks.

Addressing infrastructure and manpower challenges, he called for annual workshop audits, preventive maintenance programmes and regular industrial attachments for lecturers to expose them to emerging technologies and contemporary industrial practices, including automation, computer-aided design and modern fabrication techniques.

The Vice-Chancellor further urged polytechnics to establish fabrication and innovation hubs to develop practical solutions to operational challenges confronting businesses in their respective regions.

He also advocated the integration of costing, pricing, digital literacy and artificial intelligence modules into TVET programmes to equip graduates with the technological and entrepreneurial skills required in the modern economy.

On accountability, Usman proposed annual graduate tracer studies and publicly accessible institutional scorecards to assess graduate employment and self-employment rates, employer satisfaction and the commercialisation of student innovations and projects.

He outlined a three-phase, 36-month implementation roadmap for the proposed reforms.

According to him, the first six months would be devoted to baseline curriculum assessments and facility audits, while the following 12 months would focus on competency-based retraining and workshop upgrades.

The final phase, he said, would involve expanding the interventions and evaluating their overall impact.

Beyond institutional reforms, Usman urged federal and state governments to establish mechanisms for ensuring that competency certifications were transferable and recognised across employers.

He also called for the integration of skilled artisans into the formal skills-development system through the Recognition of Prior Learning framework.

He identified inadequate electricity supply, limited access to credit and poor infrastructure as major constraints that must be addressed to improve industrial capacity utilisation.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Governing Council of Auchi Polytechnic, Professor Jonathan M. Ayuba, described Usman as an appropriate choice for the lecture, citing his experience as a former Rector of a polytechnic and current Vice-Chancellor of a university.

Ayuba said the combination of administrative and academic experience positioned him to offer practical perspectives on the challenges confronting technical and vocational education in Nigeria.

The Rector of Auchi Polytechnic, Dr. Salisu Shehu Umar, commended the guest lecturer for his analysis of the subject and expressed optimism that policymakers and regulatory agencies in the education sector would consider the recommendations.

He stressed that translating the proposals into actionable policies and institutional reforms would be critical to producing self-reliant, technically competent, and industry-ready graduates capable of contributing to national development.