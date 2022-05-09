PAAU matriculates 6,470 students, warns against cultism, examination malpractice.

The management of Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba in Kogi State has warned newly matriculated 6,470 students against social vices such as cultism, rape, extortion and others.

The Vice-Chancellor of the state-owned university, Professor Marietu Ohunene Tenuche disclosed this during the 23rd matriculation ceremony of the institution at Anyigba.

She told the matriculating students unequivocally as a matter of their own interest to keep off from outlawed social vices in the institution which may be brought to ridicule the name of the university, state and their parents.

“Cultism, rape, extortion, of money from students using class representatives, indecent dressing, among others, are vices that have no place in the new university that we are building. As an administration, we have zero tolerance for these vices”, she said.

The Vice-chancellor stated that the National Universities Commission(NUC) has given full accreditation to the nine programmes of the faculty of Education recently.

With this: “This means all courses on offer in the university are duly accredited”, she said.





The Vice-chancellor hinted that the support and love of the university by governor Yahaya Bello made the present achievements possible, thanking the governor for bequeathing to the university a conducive environment for teaching, learning and research to take place; including restoration of sanity to the system by his security arrangements in the campus.

She added that the doggedness of governor Yahaya Bello made him create enabling environment, including injecting resources into the institution to make it take its place on the global map of the best universities in the country and the world.

Explaining, she said the governor, among others, has consistently been providing generous and inestimable support through, payment of Earned Academic Allowances ( EAA), approval for the replacement of academic staff, cash backing of promotions, refund of all the university’s internally generated revenue (IGR), overseas treatment of staff threatened by deadly illness and guarding the system to ensure adequate security and unbroken academic calendar.

Professor Tenuche added that the institution’s decision to engage the services of a combined team of the army, police and vigilante to provide much-required security has paid off, stressing that incidents of cultism and other social vices that were ranging like wildfire in the university had scaled down.

Also, she stated that the institution invested resources in sporting facilities like lawn tennis, volleyball, basketball and others on campus to keep staff and students healthy, saying that the move has contributed immeasurably to the reduction of crimes and criminalities on the campus.

She, therefore, told the matriculating students to note that the ceremony of the day has conferred on them rights of responsibilities and privileges, advising them to have a copy of the student’s handbook to know their limitations throughout their stay in the institution.

