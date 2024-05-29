The Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa (PAACA), the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholders has held a town hall meeting on the need for electoral reform to enhance transparency and accountability in the electoral processes.

The event which was held on Tuesday at the Citron hotel and suites, Ibadan, the Oyo state capital witnessed panel sessions among stakeholders who discussed on need for electoral reforms .

The townhall was an opportunity for stakeholders to build national consensus on priority issues for electoral reforms through an inclusive and collaborative process.

Speakers at the event were drawn from INEC, civil society, media, National Orientation Agency ,NOA, religious leader and representative of women group.

In an interview with the Executive Director, Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa, PAACA,Ezenwa Nwagwu explained that the central idea of the town hall meeting is to popularize the electoral legal regime with which elections are conducted in the country.

He added that the town hall is also meant to look into the gap that exist between the regulations and policies of electoral gap.

While he aswell stated that the town hall meeting is held to impact the constitutional amendment ongoing in the National Assembly.

Also speaking, Head of Publicity unit , INEC Oyo state Olayiwola Awolowo, lauded the organiser of the event, according to him an event of such will help because it will give every stakeholder an opportunity to contribute in terms of electoral reform.

He noted that every one must work together with INEC during electioneering process.

Awolowo however advised that there should be a seperate commission that will see to the punishment of electoral offenders in order to reduce electoral offenses during elections.

In his remarks, the special adviser to Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde on inter faith affairs, Reverend Femi Ibikunle explained that religious leaders play an important role in the selection of new leaders.

He said things can only be done in the right way when religious leaders preach the right message to their followers .

Also in her brief remarks , Executive Director, The Young and Woman Initiative, Agbeja Adebobola, stated that the populace should be sensitised on electoral processes and responsibilities during elections adding that electoral offenders be prosecuted if found guilty of electoral offenses.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE