The Deputy Chairman of Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs and Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Alao has described Pa Reuben Fasoranti as a pride of Yoruba race.

The monarch had in a statement submitted that as a Nigerian, Pa Fasoranti contributed his own quota to the development of the country through political, governance and community leadership.

“Also, as a Yoruba leader, he invested himself in ideas and activities geared towards the progress and well-being of the Yoruba nation.

“Pa Fasoranti has remained constant in promoting democratic ideals, and sustaining the Omoluabi ethos as he leads by example in grooming new generation of national and community leaders.

“He has proved, over decades, that true leadership is possible; and that true leaders are servants to those they lead because national and community interest is the priority in all considerations.

“For example, Pa Fasoranti turned down the offer of Ondo State governorship ticket by the defunct Alliance for Democracy (AD) in 1998, saying he needed to attend to his children being a widower.

“Fasoranti is in the ilk of men and women who attain greatness through selflessness, commitment to nation building and unparalleled love for community development.

*He is the current Afenifere Leader with candour and pedigree.

On this occasion of your 97th birthday, I pray God to be more gracious to you, and grant you longer life in sound and perfect health.”

