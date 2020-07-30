Pa Fasanmi was a great supporter of Awolowo ― Babatope

Latest News
By Yejide Gbenga-Ogundare
Tinubu, Babatope, Awolowo, Akeredolu, Fasanmi, Ayo Fasanmi's death, Fasanmi's burial
Pa Ayo Fasanmi

A former transportation Minister and pan Yoruba leader, Chief Ebenezer Babatope, has described the late Senator Ayo Fasanmi as a great supporter of the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, adding that he was one of those who constantly held high the flying banner of Awoism even when Chief Awolowo was alive.

Chief Babatope while reacting to the death of the late Pa Fasanmi on Sunday stated that he had never left the Awolowo circle even when he contested and lost elections.

“He was a member of the Action Group (AG) and also a member of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) during the second republic. He became a senator of the UPN during the second republic and he did excellently well in the Senate. Senator Fasanmi was one of those who constantly held high the flying banner of Awoism.

“I remember very well that he contested election in1978 against Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin, he was defeated but he never left the Awolowo circle because of that, he remained and later became a Senator of the UPN from the then Ekiti Ologo meje district.

ALSO READ: Eid-el-Kabir: Sanwo-Olu felicitates with Muslims, calls for moderate celebrations

“He was a democratic socialist and a believer in socialist principles of Chief Obafemi Awolowo. He was a good friend and classmate of late Dr Tunji Otegbeye at the Government College Ibadan, where they both left to become great socialist idealogues of our time,” he said.

Chief Babatope added further that Pa Fasanmi was loved and those who knew him very well remember him for all his innovative developments.

“Those who knew him very well will remember that it was he who started in the early 70s a movement against corruption in Nigeria. That was well known by everybody and it was no surprise that he was at the right side of Baba Awolowo until he died.

“When I heard the news of his death, tears fell from my eyes, not because he was not old enough to due but because he was a decent and nice person that cannot be forgotten in the history of Nigeria. I was with him as the director of an organisation of UPN in the second republic and I know all about him he was a good man, a pharmacist by profession and he ran his pharmaceutical company in Osogbo for many years. He will never be forgotten,” Chief Babatope said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

THE Presidency has ordered some zonal heads and sectional heads in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) who are police officers to return to the police headquarters… Read Full Story
After spending over four weeks at the isolation centre following his testing positive for coronavirus on June 24, the Oyo State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr Seun Fakorede, on Wednesday announced that he had tested negative for the disease… Read Full Story
THE Southern Kaduna caucus in the House of Representatives on Wednesday called for the Federal Government’s intervention in identifying and halting the financiers and members of the militia groups involved in the indiscriminate killings and kidnapping of innocent Nigerians, including children and women… Read Full Story
THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says that neither the federal nor the various state governments have put anything in place to suggest that the protocols they reel out as control measures against COVID-19 will be implemented in their own schools… Read Full Story
GRIMALDI Nigeria, the operator of the Port and Terminal Multiservice Limited (PTML) at the Tin-Can Island port in Lagos has admitted that due to the huge influx of cargoes that arrive at the terminal daily, it cannot entirely rule out cargo pilfering at the terminal… Read Full Story
THE Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have agreed to join forces to close loopholes in the Temporary Importation Permit (TIP) system that importers often exploit to avoid levies due to the government… Read Full Story
Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, approved the appointment of Chairmen and Governing Council members for four state-owned tertiary institutions… Read Full Story
An Appeal Court sitting in Ilorin on Tuesday ordered Kwara State House of Assembly to swear in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Jimoh Abdulraheem Agboola… Read Full Story
Hepatitis is a disease of the liver. There are many causes of this liver disease, including virus, drugs, toxins, alcohol and so on. But one of the most common and dangerous ones is that caused by the virus. Out of all the viruses, there are five major ones– hepatitis A, B, C, E and D– that cause liver disease… Read Full Story
Lemon has been used historically to fight food poisoning, malaria, typhoid fever and scurvy. Although lemons did not suffice as a cure, in combination with standard antimalarials, lemons promoted… Read Full Story
RECENTLY, five aid workers working with local and international humanitarian organisations who were earlier abducted by Boko Haram extremists in the troubled North-East region of Nigeria were executed by the terrorists after the alleged failure of the Nigerian government and the international bodies to… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Latest News

Eid-el-Kabir: Sanwo-Olu felicitates Muslims, calls for moderate celebrations

Latest News

One killed, 16 injured as explosion rocks Maiduguri

Latest News

Fasanmi never betrayed Awolowo’s values ― Tinubu

Latest News

Covid-19: Muslim coalition supports 2,561 households with palliative in eight states,…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More