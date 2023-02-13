Ebiowei Lawal

The Bayelsa State Government has announced the suspension of all activities planned to mark the third anniversary of the prosperity administration.

This decision was conveyed in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Orientation, and Strategy, Hon Ayibaina Duba, and was reportedly taken due to the recent death of Pa Abraham Michael Joseph Diri, the father of the state’s Governor, Senator Douye Diri.

The Commissioner added that the commemorative activities would resume after the Presidential Election, and he expressed regret over any inconvenience caused by the suspension.