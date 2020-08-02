P Tee Money opens new chapter with album ‘You Don’t Care’

Popular musician, Thompson Iyamu, who is popularly known as P Tee Money, has launched a new album, ‘You don’t care’ as he appears to be pushing to consolidate his repute as an industry pop star.

Following bouts of publicity about the release of the album which had had fans talking taking about the what to expect from one of their favourite singers, P Tee Money seems to have got tongues waggling again following what a follower described as “a killer-club album that keeps the low-end in check.”

Despite its relative recency, the album has been generating positive reviews from music critics with many summing the project up as “a bold capture of emotions in music through imaginative lyrics.”

The artiste himself, speaking with R, expressed his delight at having a body of work people could easily relate with as he opened another chapter in his musical career.

“A lot of effort went into this new album and I am happy to be able to give fans what they want, what they can relate with, what they can groove to, and what can inspire them.

“Being a musician is one which comes with a lot of challenges and it is gratifying to have overcome all those hurdles and successfully have an album launch. This is definitely another chapter in my music career, one I am proud of,” the artiste disclosed.

The latest summer playlist from music platform, Spotify, reportedly features some songs from ‘You don’t care’ project.