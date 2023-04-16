With the Nigerian music industry currently experiencing a boom, P & H records has launched its label in Lagos, with the unveiling of two artistes, Oluwadavid and Leo Tee.

The C.E.O of P&H RECORDS, Hon.Prince Henry Idowu Balogun made this known at the unveiling and welcome party.

He started that he is investing widely in the music industry and is sure of the what to expect from the artistes.

According to the CEO, the two acts are outstanding talents which we should b looked out globally.

“I can assure you that Oluwadavid and Leo Tee are two of the very best talents around.

“As you know, they are very talented singers, rappers and songwriters. I am really glad to have them in P&H records, and I tell you to expect big and exciting things to come.”

He added, “ Except projects from them in this month of April under the umbrella of P&H records.”

On his part, OluwaDavid is a songwriter, rapper and singer assured fans of his uniqueness and originality.

“Just watch out for what P & H records acts, Oluwadavid and Leo Tee would be churning out soon.

“We will be redefining the music space and resetting it. We are here to dominate.

“I am so happy with my deal and I am not under any illusion that I have the best record label”





Also, Komolafe Taiwo James, popularly known as Leo Tee who is also a singer, said “I am set for Nigeria, set for Africa and set for the world. We will work hard so it could be fun, easy and trust me most rewarding.

“We give God all the glory and definitely set for the big stage,” he said.

