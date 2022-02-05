Ozowalu title: Ohanaeze faults action taken by Igbo women in UK

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has expressed disdain and concern over an online viral video of Igbo women allegedly by a group named Umunwanyi Ozo Prestigious Chieftaincy Association, UK and Ireland that portrayed the women as having been inducted into the prestigious Ozowalu title which is an exclusive reserve for Igbo men.

In a statement issued at the end of deliberation on the matter by the Ohanaeze NEC in concert with various sections of the group in Enugu on Thursday, Ohanaeze through its National Publicity Secretary, Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, an Ozo title holder, frowned on the development and urged those involved to retrace their steps.

Ohanaeze posited that “As an apex Igbo socio-cultural association, Ohanaeze needed to investigate the circumstances surrounding such a bizarre development.”

He explained that “To this end, Ohanaeze played host to a delegation from the United Kingdom, specifically on the issue of Ozo title by Igbo women. Efforts were also made to reach some of the spiritual leaders of Igbo Land. Above all, it is also necessary to take into consideration the views of the various organs of Ohanaeze Ndigbo before our final position. The National Executive Committee (NEC) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, led by Ambassador Professor George Obiozor, sat on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 and stated as follows:

“There are some women who in their Igbo nostalgia joined the Umunwanyi Ozo Prestigious Chieftaincy Association, UK and Ireland without the full grasp of the full implications of their misdemeanor. It was discovered that the conscientious and virtuous among them have already withdrawn from the association and pleaded for understanding.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo draws a distinction between the Ozo title and chieftaincy title in Igbo Land; whereas a chieftaincy title can be bestowed on anybody by a traditional ruler in appreciation for one’s contribution to the society, the initiation into the Ozo institution must be in a person’s ancestral home after several background checks culminating in cultural and puritanical processes.

“On the other hand, the sacred dimension of the Ozo title places it at the highest pedestal among other titles in Igbo Land.

“Ohanaeze views the Igbo egalitarianism and republicanism as positive attributes that stimulate and inspire creativity and entrepreneurship but cautions that a distasteful public demeanor attracts opprobrium, condemnations, disdain and most importantly, a shame to the relatives of such deviants.”

Ogbonnia disclosed that “Ohanaeze strictly adopts the position expressed by Nzuko Ozo Ndi Igbo in Nigeria “that throughout Igbo land, Ozo title taking is an exclusive preserve for men. Women do not and cannot take Ozo title.”

The communique signed by Professor Ike Oluka and Prince Ikenna Onyesoh, the regent of Nri Ancient Kingdom asserted that “it is reckless and irresponsible for a group of Igbo Women within or outside the shores of Nigeria to claim to be Ozo title holders and also claim to have formed an association called “Umunwanyi Ozo Prestigious Association of United Kingdom and Ireland” pointing out that “The Ohanaeze connection to the viral video was also investigated and the leaderships of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the UK and Ireland have already dissociated themselves from the despicable melodrama.”

Consequently, “the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has directed all Igbo women to desist from conducts capable of placing them in bad light.

“For emphasis, Ohanaeze Ndigbo is very proud of several Igbo women of global renown who have displayed unassailable intellect, administrative competence and panache in their chosen fields of endeavor. These Igbo women are pointing to a direction that is worthy and commendable.”