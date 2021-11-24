Ozoro residents decry decrepit state of hospital, other amenities

Ebenezer Adurokiya | Warri

WORRIED residents of Ozoro in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State have protested the poor state of the General Hospital, Ozoro.

The peaceful protest was led by the President-General of Ozoro Kingdom, Chief Miller Akpoili, as residents of the Polytechnic town matched through some streets down to the hospital gate to register their displeasure with the poor condition of services in the hospital.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the hospital was founded in 1953, but now needs urgent renovation and refurbishment.

The medical facility is said to be plague with inadequate manpower, including nurses and doctors, with people now resorting to alternative medicine for their ailments.

The protesters, comprising women, men, youths and children, brandished placards with different inscriptions such as “No doctor, no nurses,” “Ours is a dead hospital,” and “No General Hospital in Ozoro,” among others.

One of the protesters and resident, who simply identified himself as Mr Omovo, told Nigerian Tribune that, “the basic function of government is to put in place health facilities, hospital with qualified doctors, nurses and the best equipment to cater for the health of the citizens because health is life.

“Ozoro with the highest population of Isokos as a nation, with a university, cannot sit and watch its citizens suffer poor health condition.

“People are being rushed to the hospital day and night, but no doctors, no nurses, no equipment to give assistance to the dying patients.

“We the Ozoro people in general, use this medium (peaceful protest) to send a signal to our governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and to all Ozoro sons and daughters working in all government organisations that we can no longer watching our people dying everyday.

“Come to our rescue by bringing more doctors, nurses and equipment to Ozoro General Hospital.”