Ozo emerges new Head of House

Ozoemena Chukwu, popularly known as Ozo, on Monday evening, emerged the new Head of House (HOH) in the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ reality show.

The 27-year-old entrepreneur is now the third HOH alongside Dorothy Bachor as deputy Head Of House.

Ozo emerged the winner of today’s games and picked Dorothy as deputy, both now have immunity from eviction this weekend.