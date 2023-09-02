Two former governorship candidates in Anambra State, Mr Valentine Ozigbo and Chief Chinedu Umeadi, were among over 20 personalities honored with humanitarian service awards by Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Unizik)’s Continuous Education Programme (CEP).

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the award was instituted by CEP to recognise outstanding individuals for their impact and a keen interest in uplifting students, youths, and the university at large.

The awards came in an event where 19 first-class Continuous Education Programme (CEP) students at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) were honoured for their diligence and outstanding academic performances.

Other awardees are Vice Chancellor Prof Okechukwu Esimone; Traditional Ruler of Akwaeze kingdom, Igwe Christopher Okpala; Traditional Ruler of Umueri, Igwe Benneth Emeka; Professor Patrick Ekwunife, Dr. Chinedu Umeadi, and Chief Jude Akpua who is a member representing Njikoka II constituency in the Anambra State House Assembly

High Chief Jombosco Onunkwo, Chief John Chiadizu, Chief Dr Egbuna Okechi, Chief Polycap Onwuka, Mr Nwogu Desmond, Onyebuchi Anizobanwota, among others, also received awards.

The event occurred at the University’s ASUU Secretariat complex on Thursday.

In her opening remark, the Director, CEP, UNIZIK, Professor Ngozi Agu, explained that the reunion was organized to celebrate CEP graduates who distinguished themselves in academic engagements during their studentship in the programme.

Receiving his award, Valentine Ozigbo, who is also a Special Adviser to Mr. Peter Obi and a globally respected CEO, said good governance and Continuous Improvement are the two principles that are critical to changing the situation of the country.

According to Ozigbo, “Good governance, as a principle, is at the peak of everything Nigeria needs to do. Another is the principle of continuous improvement. Our society cannot progress without adhering to these principles.”

Ozigbo also emphasized that a well-educated and trained workforce is needed for economic productivity and the reduction of social inequality, hence the need for more support and attention to programmes such as the CEP in the country.

Corroborating, the traditional ruler of the Umueri kingdom, HRM Benneth Emeka, said the place of education in the growth and development of society can never be overemphasized. According to him, the CEP program has bridged the gap and provided an opportunity for people who have no sponsor at the early stage of life to gain a university education and certificate.

The monarch, who said he benefited from the programme in the past, encouraged business owners, artisans, and the like at various locations to leverage the opportunity and acquire sound learning for their personal growth and advancement.

Similarly, the Chairman of the occasion and CEO of Olite Manufacturing Companies, John Nwabueze, said the programme has closed the gap of minorities, adding that everyone now has an equal opportunity of getting certified in their chosen field.

Earlier, while declaring the event open, University Vice-Chancellor Professor Charles Esimone, represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Admin), Professor Joseph Ikechebelu, said CEP has strategically provided learning opportunities for the public.

The VC urged the public to key into the quality programmes of the institution. He also said the university has provided opportunities for learning in diverse fields to meet the needs of society.

