Ozigbo slams Soludo over performance in office amid Tinubu’s visit

One of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirants in Anambra, Valentine Ozigbo, has knocked the state governor, Charles Soludo, over his performance, saying that, in over three years in office, he had delivered zero public housing, zero real investment inflow, and zero structural transformation of the state economy.

Ozigbo, who is the immediate past President and Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Transcorp Plc, made this declaration in a statement, copy of which made available to newsmen on Thursday day, in reaction to the ongoing visit to the state by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to officially commission some landmark projects already completed by the Soludo administration.

The projects include a new Government House, an amusement park named Solution FunCity, and an institute in Nnamdi Azikiwe University bearing the name of the revered Chief Emeka Anyaoku.

The APC chieftain, while expressing concern over the performance exhibited by Governor Soludo in office, since he was sworn into office, pointed out that governance is not a film trick and not about cutting ribbons on facades while the foundation rots.

This was just as he sadly noted that what should have been an opportunity to showcase bold, transformative governance had unfortunately “become a glaring theatre of missed priorities, misplaced ambitions, and media optics masquerading as progress.”

“In over three years in office, Governor Soludo has delivered zero public housing, zero real investment inflow, and zero structural transformation of our economy.

Ozigbo said it would have been proper for Governor Soludo to focus on “addressing the escalating cost of living, the housing crisis in Awka, the crumbling infrastructure across LGAs, or the deepening insecurity that has made daily life a gamble,” but instead chose to showcase an amusement park which “should rightly have been left to private investors in a healthy economic climate.”

“Just to be clear, most civil servants in Awka — the same people whose taxes fund this carnival — cannot afford to live in the city. A two-bedroom flat goes for ₦1.3 million a year. Transportation is unreliable. Social services are patchy. And public trust in the APGA-led government is rapidly eroding.

“If Governor Soludo had taken insecurity seriously from the start of his tenure, if he had matched his rhetoric with decisive action, there would be no need for state-funded distractions like a ‘funpark’ to ease public frustration,” Ozigbo stated.

“We don’t need distractions — we need direction. What critical social problem does this park solve? Hunger? Unemployment? Fear?” he queried.

“And now, in an act of political cowardice, he has reportedly ordered APGA members not to wear party-branded clothing to today’s event, fearing it may stain the party’s image before the President and the public. What a betrayal. If your policies are strong and your house is in order, why hide your colours?” he added.

Speaking further, Ozigbo pointedly declared that bringing President Tinubu to commission a handful of overhyped projects does not mask Governor Soludo’s failure, saying that it also It does not put food on the table, create jobs or fool Ndi Anambra.

According to him, the people of Anambra deserve better things, a government that builds lives, not just lodges, adding that they deserved a leadership that puts people before propaganda and a governor whose work speaks louder than his PR, just as he equally declared that the time for vanity is over, with the stakes too high.

“As I have always said, Anambra is not short of talent or promise — we are not short of leadership that puts the people first. I do not believe in politics as performance art. I believe in politics as service — rooted in compassion, driven by vision, and measured by real change in people’s lives.

“As Anambra 2025 draws near, our message must be loud and clear: we do not want more ribbon-cutting distractions; we want a future worth living for. And that future must begin now. ‘Ka Anambra Chawapu!'” he added.

Ozigbo, who warmly welcome President Tinubu on his state visit to Anambra, said it was always a moment of pride when the Commander-in-Chief visits the beloved state, describing the visit as a sign of national unity and shared purpose.

He described Anambra as the heartbeat of the Southeast, a land renowned for its enterprise, intellect, and indomitable spirit, adding that it is also “home to some of Nigeria’s finest minds and boldest achievers — a people whose resilience and innovation have shaped our national story.”

“Your Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I warmly welcome you to Anambra State — the heartbeat of the Southeast, a land renowned for its enterprise, intellect, and indomitable spirit. Anambra is home to some of Nigeria’s finest minds and boldest achievers — a people whose resilience and innovation have shaped our national story.

“It is always a moment of pride when the Commander-in-Chief visits our beloved state, and we honour your presence as a sign of national unity and shared purpose,” he said.