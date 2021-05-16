Ozekhome faults Southern Governors, says no need for another National Confab

A lawyer and human rights activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, over the weekend, faulted the position of the Southern Governors Forum on the convocation of a national dialogue, saying there was no need for another Constitutional Conference, one having been held in 2014.

Ozekhome, who made the call in Awka, Anambra State, while delivering a keynote address at the 25th Law Week of the Awka Branch of Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, said that the call for another national dialogue became unnecessary with the non-implementation of the recommendations of the 2014 conference.

The 17 governors from Southern Nigeria, it would be recalled, had met in Asaba, Delta State capital, last Tuesday, where they called on the Federal Government to immediately convoke a National Dialogue to address all the knotty problems confronting the country at the moment; in addition to banning open grazing and land movement of cattle in all the states of the southern part of the nation.

Speaking on the topic ‘Legal profession in a Lawless Society, Ozekhome submitted that the call for a new conference was not necessary, especially considering that the recommendations of the one held in 2014 had not been implemented.

According to him, “I was at the 2014 national conference headed by late Justice Idris Kutigi. The over 200 recommendations we made at that conference are yet to be implemented.

“The recommendations of the conference that consisted of 492 Nigerians, drawn from all strata, have never been touched by this government, even with a 10-foot pole. So, when I heard the 17 Southern Governors suggesting another conference, I knew they meant well for the country, but we do not need another dialogue for now”, he stressed.

Rather, the legal icon urged the government to “go to the 2014 recommendations, they will see that we recommended State Police, we recommended part-time legislature. The constitution made the sitting of members of the National Assembly six months, but they are receiving fat salaries.”

“What are we doing with 306 House of Representatives members? What are we doing with 109 Senators, what are we doing with them? Why not make it a unicameral legislature or part-time so that those who are genuinely interested can come and serve the nation, sit and go. We can’t grow like this”, Ozekhome queried.

In his opening remarks, Mr Ekene Okonkwo, Chairman of NBA Awka Branch, disclosed that the branch settled for the theme ‘Legal profession in a Lawless Society’ because of the current situation of the country.

