The Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology (OYSCATECH), Igboora has matriculated 2,273 Students offered admission into the various programmes of the institution for the 2023/2024 Academic Session.

Addressing the 15th Matriculation ceremony held in the school premises, the Rector, Professor Akinola Akinlabi, who congratulated the matriculating students, described the ceremony as one which marked the formal recognition of their studentship.

He charged the students to maximise the great and rare opportunity of being admitted to learn, socialise and acquire knowledge while noting that the institution will not condone any form of indiscipline, unruly behaviour, cultism and any form of indecent dressing.

The Rector, therefore, urged them to desist from any attempt to join any group whose behaviour promotes violence.

He stated that the vision of the institution is to become a leading centre of excellence in agriculture, technology and management through the training of youth for innovation, food sufficiency and job creation.

According to him: “The institution places high premium on practical, entrepreneurship training, research and community service.

“The programmes being run are designed to equip students with vocational and entrepreneurship skills for innovation, food sufficiency and self-employment.”

Professor Akinlabi further explained that the institution will continue to provide an enabling environment for teaching and research while noting that students of the institution will soon be enjoying newly delivered TETFUND equipment.

He added that students will be exposed to more training through the institution’s collaboration with Women in Agriculture and Technical Education (WATEA), Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Galaxy Backbone and other notable individuals.

Professor Akinlabi appreciated the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde, for his unwavering effort through continuous payment of Staff salary.

He also commended Professor Lateef Sanni-led Governing Council for their contributions to the development of the college.

The Rector added that Prof. Sanni would forever be remembered for the donation of the modern Garri processing factory through Cassava Adding Value Africa phase II and for his unparalleled leadership qualities that have moved the polytechnic forward.

Administering the matriculation oath, the Registrar, Mr R.F.A Adeniji, charged the students to abide by the rules and regulations guiding their conduct on campus.

The programme was well-attended by Deans of Faculties and other Management members, including the Deputy Rector, Dr Taiwo Akinyemi; Bursar, Mr Ogundapo Aderemi; Polytechnic Librarian, Dr Olatundun Oyewumi; Engr. Dauda Salaam Adeniran; Director of Works and Services, Mr Kolawole Atanda; the Auditor, Mr. Olajire Gbadamosi; and secretary to Management and Chairman of Committee of Deans, Dr. Oladopo Ojo.

