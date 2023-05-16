By Nurudeen Alimi

OYO State government through the State Agribusiness Development Agency (OYSADA) has has commenced the distribution of the biometric cards for members of the Youth Entrepreneurship In Agribusiness Project (YEAP) across all the 33 local government areas in the state.

The Biometric card in agribusiness according to Director-General of the Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency (OYSADA), Dr. Debo Akande, is to remove the usual fraudulent act that has perpetuated agricultural sector for several years.

Dr. Akande further stated that Oyo state government through OYSADA is piloting the digitalisation of agriculture through development of the database of farmers including YEAP members across all the 33 local government areas in the state.

He noted that the development is part of the state residence biometric system and could be further use to access state benefit require in modern agriculture such as health scheme, agri finance among others.

Similarly, no fewer than 30 farmers have received farm assets in Iseyin Local Government area and this include 20 knapsack sprayers with protective kits for ten YEAP members that are into cassava and maize farming, while each of the 10 livestock farmers in the local government went home with a sheep and ram totalling 20. Another 10 farmers who are into cassava and maize farming collected a maize thresher machine for ease of doing their businesses.

In Kajola Local Government Okeho, 10 livestock farmers including YEAP members shared 200 point of lay birds, while another 10 members of a group that specialized in cassava farming collected a casava greater and cassava presser machines to boost their farming activities.

A total number of 27 farmers that specialized in cassava and maize farming received two knapsack sprayers and protective kits each at Saki East Local government Ago Amodu. As ten farmers including YEAP members that specialized in cassava and maize farming collected two knapsack sprayers and personal protective equipment each in ATISBO local government.

Also in ATISBO local government Tede, 20 local farmers were given mechanical weeder machines to enhance their crop productions.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the distributions of the farm assets, at Ago Amodu, the Executive chairperson of Saki East, Alhaja Rahamat Mosunmade who received the Oyo State N-CARES and OYSADA delegate in her officer alongside the head of local government administrative, Alhaji Jubril Alaga, the Super for Agric, Mr. Kayode Ogunyale, the Director of Agric, Alhaji Bashiru Ibrahim and the Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abdullah Najeem commended the state governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde over the OYSADA, N-Cares farmers intervention project.





She noted that the people of Saki East who are predominantly farmers really appreciate the kind gesture of the Governor. She however appealed to the beneficiaries of the farm assets to make good use of the assets given to them for the advancement of their farm inputs.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Olalekan Blessing Olugbenga a livestock farmer from Kajola, Okeho, who also is a YEAP member, commended Governor Seyi Makinde over Oyo N-Cares and OYSADA intervention project. Also in his words, Bamikale Oluwaseun, a genuine local farmer from Okeho who received 20 point of lay birds from the intervention programme lauded the state government over the project, he also prayed for successful tenure of Engr. Seyi Makinde in office.

While speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries in Iseyin local government, a YEAP member and beneficiary of the knapsack sprayers and personal protective kits, who is into cassava and maize productions, Asiru Nafisat Yetunde from Ogunbado Isalu, ward 7, Iseyin local government lauded the state government over the support, she also pleaded for more support from the government.

She said, “I’m a university graduate, and I’m into cassava and maize farming, this is what I’m doing for living and I’m proud of it, the state government has done a lot for me and my colleagues for sponsoring us to Nasarawa state for small scale, medium and large scale agricultural training and I’m glad today because that training has no doubt open our eyes and mindset to mechanical farming, so this support is coming at the right time for me and my colleagues, this sprayers and the kits will surely boost our production level as we will use lesser time to tackle all the unwanted weeds on our farms, but we still want the government to do more for us in term of supporting us with soft loans, and some others.

In their separate remarks, Mr. Musbau Hamsat from Ilero town, Yekini Fatima, a local farmer from Ado-Awaye, Adelere Adeoti, from Iseyin, Ajibola Ganiyu, also from Jalumi area of Iseyin, Dauda Ayoade Raimat, a local genuine livestock farmers from Iseyin, Alaya Aishat, from Peller area of Iseyin, Sulimon Utman Niyi, a YEAP farmer from Iseyin, all applaud the state government under the leadership of Engr. Seyi Makinde for the kind gesture extended towards the farmers in the state.

In his reaction shortly after the distribution of the farm assets, the state project coordinator of Oyo State CARES for result are 2, that has to do with food security in the state, Mr. Bamigbola Kolawole Adewumi, maintained that the distribution of the farm assets is aimed at supporting the genuine smallholder farmers across the state who were affected by the covid-19 pandemic, as well as to boost the local food production across the state.

