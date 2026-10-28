OYSACA seeks action as 42 GBV survivors miss HIV prevention window

Forty-two survivors of gender-based violence missed access to HIV post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) because they presented at healthcare facilities after the critical 72-hour window, highlighting gaps in timely support for survivors in Oyo State.

The disclosure was made by Temitope Akinola, Assistant Technical Officer at APIN Public Health Initiatives, at a stakeholders’ meeting on Strengthening the Gender and Human Rights State Response in Oyo State.

She said 104 survivors received PEP during the 2025/2026 reporting year, while APIN supported 52 health facilities and recorded 2,135 cases.

Akinola called for routine screening for intimate partner violence, prompt referrals and stronger collaboration among healthcare providers, law enforcement agencies and social services.

She identified inadequate shelters and funding as major challenges to supporting survivors of gender-based violence.

The figures underscore the need for a coordinated response to stigma, discrimination, gender inequality and human rights violations that continue to impede access to HIV and tuberculosis (TB) services.

The Acting Coordinating Director of the Oyo State Agency for the Control of AIDS (OYSACA), Mrs Fausat Okanlawon, called for stronger collaboration among government agencies, development partners and civil society organisations to address these barriers.

Speaking at the meeting, Okanlawon said stakeholders needed to review the performance of the State Gender and Human Rights Response Team, identify gaps in healthcare access and develop practical strategies for integrating gender and human rights considerations into existing HIV and TB programmes.

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She stressed that healthcare must be inclusive and non-discriminatory, particularly for vulnerable populations, adding that addressing HIV and TB required tackling social and structural barriers alongside medical interventions.

Mr Olatokunbo Fayemisin, NEPWAN’s State Programme Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, said 174 cases had been validated as of August, with the highest quarterly case-resolution rate reaching 98 percent.

He identified stigma, family pressure and inadequate resources as barriers to resolving gender-based violence and human rights cases.

Some survivors, he said, withdrew complaints under pressure from family members, communities or religious leaders, while other cases remained unresolved because of relocation or ongoing police investigations.

Fayemisin called for stronger engagement with traditional and religious leaders, greater sensitisation of men and boys, safer reporting channels and strict confidentiality to protect survivors from stigma and retaliation.

Bola Thompson, Prevention/GVC Gender Lead at APIN Public Health Initiatives, said gender-based violence remained a recurring concern among vulnerable populations, urging stakeholders to strengthen referral systems and collaboration to improve support for survivors.

Nelson Nwankwo, State Team Lead of the Society for Family Health, highlighted interventions in HIV testing and treatment, harm reduction and adolescent sexual and reproductive health.

Mr Seun Onifade of the Civil Society for HIV/AIDS in Nigeria called for increased government action and resources to tackle HIV-related stigma, particularly in schools and communities, warning that many cases of discrimination remained unreported and urged stronger protection for young people living with HIV.

Mrs Afusat Ajao, Community Mobilisation Officer, also stressed the need for prompt referrals of sexual violence survivors for PEP within 72 hours of exposure, alongside equal access to healthcare and justice for key populations and people living with HIV.