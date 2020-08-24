OYSAA DG draws FERMA’s attention to deteriorating state of Ogbomoso/Ilorin, Ibadan/Oyo roads

Director-General, Oyo State Signage and Advertising Agency (OYSAA), Temilola Adibi, has once again drawn the attention of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), to the deteriorating state of Ogbomoso/Ilorin and Ibadan/Oyo roads.

Adibi, while speaking with Tribune Online by phone on Sunday, also noted the slow pace of work on the rehabilitation of the Oyo/Ogbomoso Road, adding that this does no good for the economic viability of Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

He further stated that FERMA must pay serious attention to the deteriorating state of the Ogbomoso/Ilorin and Ibadan/Oyo roads, because these roads, if not urgently repaired and put to proper shape, would make a mess of the Oyo/Ogbomoso road when the rehabilitation work completed.

“I think the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) needs not be told before the needful should be done as far as the repair of these roads we are talking is concerned.

“The repair of these roads should be treated with so much importance, if not for any other reason but the economic importance.

“FERMA should as a matter of priority consider the repair of the Ogbomoso/Ilorin and Ibadan/Oyo roads for the betterment of the people of Kwara and Oyo States, as well as other road users from all over the federation,” he said.

