OYSAA DG commends Makinde for considering construction of roads

DIRECTOR-General, Oyo State Signage and Advertising Agency (OYSAA), Honourable Temilola Adibi, has commended the governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde, for considering the construction of Ogbomoso/Iseyin road.

The state government announced on Wednesday the approval for the construction of the 44 kilometres Atoori-Iseyin township stadium road to Ogbomoso alongside other major projects like the upgrade of the Ibadan Airport, construction of Ibadan circular roads, development of Ibadan Dry Port and upgrade of state hospitals in each senatorial district of the state.

Adibi, a top-notch of the Peoples Democratic (PDP) in Ogbomoso, noted that the planned construction of the Ogbomoso/Iseyin road would open up space, encourage farming, boost the economy and decongest the old road, as people coming from the north can make use of the road to access Lagos. He also lauded the governor for his efforts at repositioning the Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, stating that at the end of it all, LAUTECH would rank among the best universities in the World.

He further stated that governor Seyi Makinde had written his name in gold in the minds of Iseyin and Ogbomoso people, noting that the construction of the road holds a particular significance of reconnecting Iseyin and Ogbomoso people with ancestral ties with people of Ilorin in Kwara state.