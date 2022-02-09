OYSAA begins move to recover debt from third party practitioners

Oyo State Signage and Advertising Agency (OYSAA), has hinted that it had set machinery in motion to recover what it described as huge debt being owed by third party practitioners in the state.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune on Wednesday, the Director-General of the agency, Honourable Temilola Adibi, stated that virtually all the third party practitioners are owing government, stating that a practitioner is owing up to the tune of N26million.

Adibi stated that: “If we add up everything, it is very huge and we have tried on a series of occasions to encourage them to come around for the process of looking through this debts. The government is not rigid, we have given them more than enough windows to come and reconcile their accounts if possible we can give them consideration, yet, they are still not forthcoming.

“What they were asking us to do initially was outright cancellation of the debts and I told them that it is not possible because they are making money. We have decided to do revalidation, we invited all of them, out of over 190, only 50 came for the revalidation exercise.

“Now that we are through with the revalidation exercise, we have put a committee in place, the committee is working on all the files of the practitioners and see who is owing above the threshold. This is for you to see how liberal this government is, we have even set the threshold at N5million.

“If you are owing above N5million, there is no way you will be practising and you think the government will not do anything. So any practitioner owing above N5million will be deregistered by the agency. We can not fold our arms looking at you making money without paying what is due to the government.”

Adibi further informed that he has directed officials concerned in the agency to write to all the practitioners as a reminder for the last time that the window is still open for them to come for their revalidation.

He said: “It is well spelt out in the gazette that established OYSAA that the agency can at any point in time decide to terminate its engagement with any individual or organisation, and now that they are owing for over three years, the next thing the government has to do is to revoke the approval given to them to practice and look for more reliable practitioners that can take up the space they have occupied without doing the needful.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…BBNaija 2020 housemate. BBNaija 2020 housemate

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…BBNaija 2020 housemate. BBNaija 2020 housemate