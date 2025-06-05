OYRTMA deploys 350 personnel for Eid-El-Kabir celebration

The Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA) has deployed over 350 personnel and operational logistics to strategic locations, including Eid prayer grounds and major roads to ensure a safe and seamless Eid-El-Kabir celebrations.

This was revealed in a statement issued and made available to newsmen on Wednesday by the OYRTMA Chairman, Major Adekoya Adesagba (rtd.).

He said that the deployment of personnel is aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow before, during, and after the celebrations.

Adekoya urged motorists to cooperate with traffic officers and exercise patience, particularly around prayer venues.

He emphasised that this would go a long way at ensuring the safety of all road users.

“We appeal to motorists to be patient and follow traffic rules, especially around Eid prayer grounds and major roads,” the chairman said.

He also cautioned against common traffic violations, including one-way driving, traffic light violations, reckless driving, overloading, and speeding, as well as disregarding traffic rules.

The chairman explained the importance of patience and adherence to traffic rules, noting that “reckless overtaking and sundry traffic violations stem from impatience, which often leads to avoidable tragedies.”

Adekoya commended Governor Seyi Makinde for his unwavering support and commitment to ensuring the safety and free flow of traffic in Oyo State.

He praised the governor’s efforts to provide necessary resources and logistics, enabling OYRTMA to effectively manage traffic and respond to emergencies.

The OYRTMA boss reiterated the commitment of his agency to enforce traffic regulations for the safety of all road users during and beyond the festive period.

Adesagba said, “We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that our roads are safe for all users.”

“The deployment of personnel and logistics is a testament to OYRTMA’s commitment to ensuring a safe and enjoyable celebration for all. With the festive period being a time of increased traffic, the authority’s efforts will undoubtedly go a long way in reducing congestion and preventing accidents.

“As the celebrations commence, OYRTMA urges all road users to be mindful of traffic rules and regulations. By working together, we can ensure a safe and enjoyable Eid El Kabir celebration for all.”

