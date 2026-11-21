… says development is not a reward for political loyalty

The Oyo State APM Campaign Council (OYSACC) has declared that the people of the state will reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections, accusing the party of relying on federal power rather than presenting a convincing development agenda to voters.

The council was reacting to claims by the campaign organisation of Senator Sharafadeen Alli that Oyo State must align politically with the APC-controlled Federal Government to attract development projects and maximise its growth potential.

In a statement signed by its Co-Director of Media and Publicity, Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, OYSACC described the position as patronising and contrary to democratic principles.

The council maintained that development was a constitutional responsibility of government and should not be tied to the political affiliation of a state.

“Development is a constitutional obligation owed to every federating unit. It is not a reward for political loyalty, nor should any state be compelled to surrender its political independence before it can enjoy the benefits of citizenship,” the statement read.

OYSACC argued that the APC had governed Oyo State for eight years and had sufficient opportunity to demonstrate its capacity to transform the state.

It said the appeal to voters to support the party because it controls the Federal Government suggested that the APC had no fresh ideas to offer the electorate.

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“Rather than tell Oyo people why they should trust the APC again, Senator Alli and his supporters are asking them to vote APC simply because President Bola Tinubu is in office. That is not a development agenda; it is political blackmail,” the council stated.

The campaign council said Oyo voters would assess candidates based on their competence, character, vision and ability to deliver, rather than promises of federal patronage.

It challenged Alli to explain what distinguished his governorship ambition beyond the fact that his party controls the Federal Government.

“Oyo State people want answers on education, healthcare, security, agriculture, infrastructure, youth employment and economic development. They are not interested in slogans about federal alignment. Good governance does not flow from political patronage. It flows from leadership,” it added.

The council also used the opportunity to canvass support for the governorship candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi, describing his aspiration as a pathway to inclusive governance.

According to OYSACC, Adekanmbi’s vision is centred on a government that would protect the interests of residents regardless of their political affiliation, religion, social status or location.

“Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi offers a compelling vision of an Oyo State that works for everyone, irrespective of political affiliation, religion, social status or place of residence.

“He represents the promise of an inclusive government that protects the interests of all citizens, expands opportunities for all and leaves no community behind. That vision, more than anything else, explains the widespread support he enjoys across the length and breadth of Oyo State,” the statement said.

OYSACC expressed confidence that the APM would secure massive support for its candidates in the 2027 elections.

It recalled that the APC lost the 2019 governorship election in Oyo State, insisting that the party’s appeal for political alignment with the Federal Government would not change voters’ disposition towards it.

“The APC was rejected in 2019 because the people wanted something better. If all the party has learnt since then is that Oyo people must vote APC before they can enjoy development, it should be prepared for another rejection in 2027.

“Oyo people are looking for leadership, not political dependency,” the council declared.