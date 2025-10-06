Oyo@50: Makinde names Fijabi, others in planning committee

Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde, has constituted an 11-member committee to plan and coordinate the celebrations, as part of preparations to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the creation of Oyo.

The Governor named Hon. Saheed Akinade Fijabi, a former member of the House of Representatives, as Chairman of the committee for Oyo @ 50 anniversary.

The appointment was formally conveyed in a letter signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi, and made public on Monday.

Also appointed as Deputy Chairman is the immediate past Head of Service in the state, Alhaja Ololade Agboola.

Other members of the committee include Dr Ajuwon, OON, Mustapha Razaq Areo, Alhaja Fatimah Ololade Azeez, S.A. Adejumo, Pastor John Olasunkanmi Alabi, Alhaji A.K. Bello, Mrs. Ronke Adedayo, who will serve as Secretary of the committee, COMPOL Fatai Owoseni (Rtd.), Mr. Samuel Adegboyega Badejo, Director General of Protocol, Oyo State Government

The committee is expected to immediately commence work and put forward a comprehensive roadmap for a befitting celebration of the state’s golden jubilee.

Oyo State was created on February 3, 1976, following the breakup of the old Western State. The upcoming anniversary in 2026 marks 50 years since its establishment, a milestone the state government says deserves significant reflection, celebration, and public engagement.

Governor Makinde, in the appointment note, expressed confidence in the capacity of the committee members, drawn from both public and private sectors, to deliver a memorable and impactful celebration.

The Governor has also mandated the committee to work closely with relevant ministries, agencies, and stakeholders across the state to ensure inclusivity and statewide participation in the anniversary programmes.

The committee’s terms of reference are expected to include designing the theme and logo for the Oyo @ 50 celebration, recommending and coordinating activities to mark the anniversary, collaborating with corporate, traditional, and community stakeholders, and showcasing the state’s historical achievements, cultural heritage, and developmental milestones.

The appointment takes immediate effect, and the committee is expected to submit its preliminary report within a defined timeframe.