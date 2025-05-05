Oyo workers, pensioners’ll stone anyone who denigrates Makinde, says Ayorinde, Baale Ekotedo

The Baale of Ekotedo, Elder (Dr) Taiye Ayorinde, has said that Oyo State workers and pensioners will not hesitate to stone anyone who denigrates the state governor, ‘Seyi Makinde.

While speaking in an interview with The People’s Verdict, the nonagenarian community leader said, “While the opposition members may see Makinde as a burden, to the people of Oyo State, Governor ‘Seyi Makinde is a blessing. Go and ask the teachers, go and ask the pensioners. They will tell you, ‘Don’t say nonsense in our presence.’ They can stone you if you say Makinde is not a blessing. The teachers will club you if you say Makinde is not a blessing.”

Elder Ayorinde, who described Makinde as a willing performer, premised his submission on the governor’s performance in the areas of infrastructure, tourism, agribusiness and health, noting that Makinde has surpassed many people’s expectations.

While underscoring the governor’s ability for original thinking, Elder Ayorinde said, “During the time of COVID-19 when people were dying, the governor set up a committee to look into COVID-19 with a view to getting an alternative remedy in Oyo State. I happen to be one of the committee members. And we were able to come up with genuine working medicines. How many governors did that?”

He added, “When it comes to infrastructure development, he knows his onions. Look also at what he is doing with tourism and the health sectors.”

The revered community leader applauded Governor Makinde for his intervention in agriculture and agribusiness, saying that the governor must have been doing the right things for President Julius Waada Bio of Sierra Leone to have visited FasolaIndustrial Hub.

He stated further, “In the area of security, he has bought cars, trucks, motorcycles, etc for Amotekun Corps and the police. I rate Governor ‘Seyi Makinde highly. Do I give percentage or do I just say he is doing well, he could do better? I think Governor ‘Seyi Makinde has gone beyond 75 per cent.”

The Baale added, “Governor ‘Seyi Makinde is a workaholic, he is an independent thinker. He knows his onions, he knows what he wants to do. If you want to deviate him from what he wants to do, he will run away from you.”