Oyo will not tolerate child right violations ― Makinde

The governor of Oyo State, Engr Seyi Makinde, on Thursday, declared that any form of violation of the right of children will no longer be tolerated in Oyo State, reiterating his administration’s commitment to enforcing the Child Rights Act, 2003 which was domesticated in the state in 2006

Governor Makinde who made this known while declaring open the newly constructed Family Court of the High Court of Justice, Iyaganku, Ibadan, further urged the people to ensure that they report any case of child rights violation to the appropriate government agency.

The governor expressed his delight in activities that show the collaboration between the three arms of government, adding that the collective goal of the people in the state is strongly dependent on the synergy between the executive, judiciary and legislature.

He explained further that the commissioning of the Family Court is in line with one of the points raised in his administration’s Roadmap to Accelerated Development in Oyo State, 2019-2023 which focuses on the government playing its part in strengthening the laws around the Child Rights Act, 2003.

“Although this act was domesticated in Oyo State in 2006, the court where this law was to be enforced was not established. We all know what happens when a law is made but the architecture for enforcement is non-existent.

With the establishment of this court, the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion will be better positioned to carry out their responsibilities.

“I will, therefore, want to use this opportunity to call on the good people of Oyo State to not hesitate to contact the Oyo Ministry of Women Affairs Rapid Response Team (OYOMWA-RRT) should they see any child’s rights being violated.

Violation of a child’s rights will include all sorts of physical and emotional abuse. I can assure you that they will be swift in their response and they will make sure that the rights of that child are protected,” the governor said.

Also speaking, the Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Abimbola, stated that the family court is important because of the situation of things happening in the society now, adding that rape cases, child molestation and oppression have increased.

Justice Abimbola stated that the Child Rights Law 2006 makes provisions extensively for the protection of the child and the family court is the avenue for the enforcement of those rights.

“The court affords an avenue where a child, defined as someone under 18 years, seeks for enforcement of his fundamental human rights as recognised even in the constitution where the rights have been, is being or is likely to be infringed,” the Chief Judge said.

Justice Abimbola said in every action concerning a child, the best interest of the child shall be the primary consideration, emphasising the need for Family Court administrators, Ministry of Women Affairs or welfare department to partner and collaborate with child rights advocates.

He stated that the state government has a major role to play as a committee shall be set up at both state and local government levels as Implementation Committee in accordance with Section 261 and 264 of the law.

The Chief Judge said that by the provisions of the law, the family feud will be settled in the court while parental rights and control will be enforced in addition to cases of domestic violence, adding that the obligation to be responsible is also placed on the child.

The Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Professor Oyewo Oyelowo, reiterated the commitment of the state government to ensuring that no child is unduly deprived of rights in the state, adding that the commissioning of the Family Court is government’s method of charting a new course in child rights enforcement in line with best international practices.

He stated that the government is focused on bringing justice to all in the state by focusing on abandoned projects in the judiciary, working on infrastructural deficit and dilapidation as well as road network within the court premises especially the High Court at Ring Road and Iyaganku in Ibadan.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE