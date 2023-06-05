Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Monday, said the state would be the first to achieve energy sufficiency in the country.

The Governor, who premised his submission on the constitutional amendment that enables states to generate and distribute electricity, said; “Now, as Oyo State, we can get into the electricity generation and distribution and we will get into it. So, we will take advantage of the new electricity law in Nigeria.

“Our aspiration is that in the comity of states in Nigeria, Oyo State will be the first to attain energy sufficiency because your Governor is into electrical engineering.”

The governor, who said this at the commissioning of two transformers (500KVA and 300KVA) donated by Engr Dotun Sanusi, Chairman of Ilaji Hotels and Resort, to communities in Ona Ara Local Government Area of the state, eulogized the donor and urged other people of means to emulate him and contribute to the development of their communities.

He said, “Not only did Engr Dotun Sanusi install the transformers, but he also linked a number of communities together. He provided the infrastructure like the cables too.

“So, on behalf of the government, the people of Oyo State, especially the people of Ona Ara Local Government area, we want to appreciate Engr Sanusi for what he is doing in the local government, communities and the state. We are really proud of him.”

The governor continued, “We notice that the IBEDC brought a meter here to get money. Well, we won’t say they should not collect their money but they should tell us how they will provide electricity for the people at a discounted rate first because they did not provide the poles and cables. I said this because we need to recover the money spent on the infrastructure.”

While speaking on the rationale behind the donation, Engr Sanusi said he did so to support the efforts of the governor.

He said, “The fact is that Seyi Makinde has made those of us who are engineers very proud due to his approach to governance. I can say without fear of contradiction that there is no Governor in Nigeria who can match the developmental strides of Engr Makinde.”

In their separate remarks, the Deputy Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Muhammed Fadeyi, and the President, Ona Ara Development Forum, Alhaji Kola Bolomope, assured the governor of continued support.

The duo thereafter sought the extension of the ongoing project at Akaran and its extension from the spot to Araromi, the establishment of an international market as well as a higher institution in the local government.





In attendance at the event were the Deputy Governor, Barrister Bayo Lawal; former Deputy Governor and Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Amb. Taofeek Arapaja; former Deputy Governor, Engr Hamid Gbadamosi; wife of a former Governor of the state, Chief Mrs Mutiat Ladoja; and wife of the donor, Chief Mrs Joyce Dotun Sanusi.

Others include Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly; Rt Hon. Edward Adebo Ogundoyin; former Speaker of the House, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu; Deputy Speaker, Hon Mohammed Fadeyi; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon Segun Ogunwuyi; former Chief of Staff to Oyo State Governor, Dr Saka Balogun; Head of Service, Mrs Olubunmi Oni mni; Oyo State CAN Chairman, Apostle Akinyemiju Joshua; erstwhile members of the Oyo State Exco, former Commissioners and senior aides to the Governor.

Also in attendance were royal fathers including His Imperial Majesty, Olubadan of Ibadanland, represented by Chief Tajudeen Ajibola, the Otun Balogun Olubadan; the Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Olushola Alao; the Onpetu of ljeruland, Oba Sunday Oladapo Oyediran; the Olu of Igboora, Oba Olajide Titiloye; the Akibio of llora, Oba Stephen Olufemi; Association of Local Government Chairman (ALGON) Chairman, Hon Sikiru Sanda and other Local Government Chairmen including Chairmen of Statutory Commissions.

