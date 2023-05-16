Oyo State Waste Consultant, Mottainai Recycling Ltd. has revealed that it is adopting an improved technology-based waste management system, to enhance a safe and habitable environment in the state.

Speaking at a recent forum held in Ibadan to commemorate this year’s World Earth Day, the Chief Strategy Officer, Mottainai Recycling Ltd., Uloma Airhienbuwa revealed that new technology has been deployed to tackle challenges in Oyo State’s refuse collection system.

Airhienbuwa said the new method was deployed to seek quick solutions to environmental issues.

She said with the new technology, which allows the company to track the movement of its Accredited Franchisees’ trucks, the State will achieve a clean, green and sustainable environment, in line with the vision of Governor Seyi Makinde’s led administration.

While calling for attitudinal change to check incidences of environmental degradation, Airhienbuwa also appreciated the continued support of the Oyo State government to create enabling infrastructure to ensure an effective waste management system.

While she drew the attention of residents of the State to imminent threats caused by environmental wastes, Uloma Airhienbuwa expressed optimism that the technology deployed into the waste management system will address the challenges posed by unwholesome waste disposal.

Speaking further, Airhienbuwa encouraged residents in the state to take ownership of their environment by avoiding harmful environmental practices.

