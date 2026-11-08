Oyo varsity gives govt 21-day strike notice over 2025 FG-ASUU agreement

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Emmanuel Alayande University of Education (EAUED), has given the Oyo State Government a 21-day ultimatum to implement the 2025 Federal Government-ASUU agreement or face industrial action.

The Chairman of ASUU-EAUED, Dr. Bamidele Ojo, made the demand at a press conference at the weekend, where he sought the intervention of Governor Seyi Makinde to avert an impending strike.

Ojo said the university had yet to implement aspects of the agreement reached between ASUU and the Federal Government in 2025.

According to him, while other universities across the country have implemented the resolutions of the agreement, the same could not be said of the two state-owned institutions in Oyo State — Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) and Emmanuel Alayande University of Education.

He listed the union’s demands to include the payment of Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance (CATA), full payment of all accrued arrears from January 2026 and other outstanding allowances and entitlements.

The ASUU chairman said members were owed Earned Academic Allowance (EAA), Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance (CATA), Professorial Allowance, Hazard Allowance, Medical Allowance and promotion arrears, some of which have been outstanding for years.

Ojo also raised concerns over inadequate funding and insufficient government subvention, saying the university does not receive enough funds to meet its salary obligations and sustain essential academic activities.

He said the situation had left the university administration struggling, while staff continued to work under increasingly difficult conditions.

According to him, the challenges include poor working conditions, inadequate infrastructure and welfare, as well as dilapidated and insufficient lecture rooms, laboratories, offices and staff quarters for the growing university.

He also listed inadequate teaching and research facilities, books, journals and ICT support, as well as poor conditions of service, which he said had contributed to low morale, frustration and brain drain.

“Our best brains are leaving the profession,” he said.

Ojo said the union’s members were being pushed to the limit and appealed to the state government to urgently address their concerns.

“Our members are being pushed to the wall therefore do not let us collapse or die of hunger.

We say this with all sense of responsibility and with pain in our hearts:

His Excellency should not allow our members to collapse in the lecture rooms or die of hunger.

‘His Excellency should not allow the children of the poor to suffer for a crisis they did not cause. They deserve a stable academic calendar, quality teaching, and a university that works.

‘Failure to Honour Agreements and Due Process, repeated promises, ultimatums and appeals have been met with delay tactics. Our patience has been exhausted. It is provocative and unjust that signed agreements are not honoured.

‘If the Government fails to fulfil the promise made on 30th October, 2026 within the two to three weeks promised, the Union will have no option than to resume the strike action.

We have suspended, we have not surrendered. We have given peace a chance. The ball is now in the court of the Government'”