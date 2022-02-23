Oyo VAPP law becomes active as Makinde, wife, Oyo Speaker, Oladeji bag awards

The Violence Against Person Prohibition (VAPP) law took off in Oyo State on Wednesday with the public presentation and stakeholder engagement of the law, which stipulates sanctions for violators of all forms of Gender-Based Violence in Ibadan.

As part of activities to present the law to the people of the state, there was a presentation of awards to Governor Seyi Makinde; his wife, Mrs Tamunominini Makinde, the Speaker Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin and the only female lawmaker in the Oyo Assembly, Mrs Olawunmi Oladeji, who sponsored the bill.

The four were recognised for their contributions towards ensuring the bill becomes implemented in the state, especially for the roles they played all through the processes of ensuring the law has assented from its enactment till it finally got into the gazette.

The public presentation and stakeholders engagement held at Bon Hotel, Ibadan was sponsored by Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) with funding by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Mrs Makinde in her speech said the VAPP law was basically put in place to protect the right of women, children and all vulnerable people irrespective of gender, adding that the law was presented to the people of the state so that likely violators can be aware of its existence, content and punishment.

According to the governor’s wife, the law can now be used to punish anyone who violates the right of another, warning that violators would be prosecuted accordingly.

She emphasised that Oyo, being a pacesetter is one of the first few states to have begun implementation of the law, adding that the format of the law in the state has been adopted by other states.

“This law is made to address all forms of violence, I want to urge our people to always speak out and not be afraid against any form of violence.”

Also speaking, the Speaker of the Oyo Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin said the law would eliminate violence in the private and public life of the people of the state as well as close up gender parity gap in the law.

“The Oyo State Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law, 2021 is a Law to eliminate violence in private and public life, prohibit all forms of Violence Against Persons and to provide maximum protection and effective remedies for victims and punishment of offenders and for related matters.

“The purpose of the VAPP Law, 2021 (VAPP) is to reduce the equality gap between all genders as well as cut down the country’s very high incidence of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) which disproportionately affects women ad girls.

“The VAPP Law, 2021 is very comprehensive and serves as a benchmark for offences such as rape. The Law is an improvement on the penal code in relation to violence is it makes provisions for compensation for victims as well as protection of their rights,” he emphasised.

The State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Professor Oyelowo Oyewo lamented that Gender-Based Violence has continued to undermine the right of women and girls across the country which Oyo State is not exceptional.

He said the minimum penalty for violators has been included in the VAPP law, commending efforts of the state governor and all stakeholders for making the law come into the limelight.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Mrs Kafilat Olayiwola who was represented by Mrs Oluyemisi Olakayode described the new law as a milestone achievement towards ensuring that the right of women and girls are protected in the state.

She however said the Ministry will create awareness and sensitise the people to know that their right to survival, protection and participation is guaranteed.

The Coordinator, Sexual and Gender-Based Response Team (SGBVRT), Mrs Dupe Awosemusi said that enactment of the new law shows another outstanding achievement of the administration of governor Seyi Makinde.

The SGBVRT Coordinator, however, said that the law would help to curb Gender-Based Violence for the purpose of well being of people in the state.

In his remarks, the Country Director, WFD, Mr Adebowale Olorunmola traced the journey of the passage of the law commending the state government and all stakeholders for the cooperation at seeing through the process of the law.

He said Oyo State has gotten to the last stage which is the public presentation and enforcement, noting that some states stopped at the point of passage and assent.

