The lawmaker, representing Ibarapa East/Ido Federal Constituency, Honourable Aderemi Oseni, has tasked beneficiaries of his empowerment funds to utilise N1 million each presented to them for their economic emancipation.

He warned that the money should not be spent on frivolities, but for the purpose it is meant for to boost their existing business concerns or as a start-up fund to secure their self-employment.

Oseni, who made this disclosure at his constituency office located at Ologuneru, Ibadan, Oyo State, during the symbolic presentation of the money to 11 beneficiaries, recalled that the development was in fulfilment of his promise last year to empower no fewer than 100 constituents with N1 million each.

Represented at the event by his Senior Legislative Aide (SLA), Hakeem Taiwo Okedina, the lawmaker hinted that “arrangements have been concluded to also provide N2.5 million grant to market women in Ibarapa East/Ido Federal Constituency.”

Oseni stated: “My commitment and resolve are targeted at battling poverty among my people. We are not looking back on our decision to empower 100 people with N1 million each. Plans are also underway to distribute palliative rice to communities in my constituency.

“But you must ensure that you utilise the money you are receiving today for the betterment of your lives. You can be called upon to show what you have achieved with it. We all know the economic realities in Nigeria today. However, please ensure that you use this money well because it is freely given to you, “he posited.

Also speaking at the event, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ido Local Government Area, Mr Muili Lakodonro, advised the beneficiaries to encourage Oseni in the implementation of more empowerment schemes by exploring the opportunities available to them for the growth of their skills, businesses and professions.

The beneficiaries include among others Deoye Omowumi Lukman, Adewale Monsuru, Adeyemo Solomon, Adelodun Kazeem, Oshuntola Rukayat, Abiola Rasheed and Afolabi Salewa.

