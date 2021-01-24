Oyo unrest: Police sue for calm, say investigation into Igangan crisis ongoing

FOLLOWING the crisis that erupted in Igangan area of Oyo State on Friday, January 22, the state police command has assured citizens and residents of the state of adequate protection of lives and property.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, said the situation in Igangan had been brought under control, just as he urged that all should be calm.

The police spokesperson said investigation into the arson and breach of peace in Igangan was already ongoing.

He said: “Following the fear of threats to public peace, occasioned by the inciting pronouncement of Chief Sunday Adeniyi, a.k.a Sunday Igboho, the Oyo State Police Command, jointly with the Operation Burst, had embarked on visibility/confidence building patrol of the areas concerned.

“Sadly, the relative peace and calmness being enjoyed due to the visibility patrols of the security agencies were truncated by the visit of Sunday Igboho to Igangan, at about 4:30 p.m. on 22nd January 2021.

“The visit had culminated in a mob action by some youths in the town, who, armed with different types of weapons, embarked on arson and a breach of peace. In the process, grievous hurt was committed against a police officer, while discharging his statutory duties.

“It is necessary to state that, in handling the situation, security operatives applied extreme caution to avoid casualty and to avoid the situation from degenerating to a complete breakdown of law and order.

“Be that as it may, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command would like to appeal for calm. Well meaning and peace loving elders in the community are enjoined to caution and advise restive youths to sheath their swords and shun violence in addressing the complex situation at hand.

“The youths should avoid being used as pawns to ignite ethnic war. At no time has violence been used as weapon to address security challenges.

“It is also necessary to mention that substantial numbers of suspects (of different ethnic backgrounds) were arrested in connection with virtually all the cases of kidnapping or assassination, which had occurred in the state. Some have been arraigned in the court of law and being remanded in correctional facilities, while investigations are still ongoing in some of the cases.

“The Commissioner of Police would like to reiterate that the security agencies will not watch while some criminal elements take laws into their hands.

“Investigation into the arson and the breach of the peace, which occurred at Igangan will be investigated to logical conclusion and culprits shall be brought to justice.”

