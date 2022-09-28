Oyo Transport Company boss a grassroots mobiliser, symbol of democracy ― Ayorinde

A former chairman of the Nigeria Legal Aid Council, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN) has described Dare Adeleke, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, as a resourceful grassroots mobiliser, a symbol of democracy and role model, who made a tremendous impact on the lives of people irrespective of tribe, religion, gender, social status or political affiliation

Ayorinde stated that Chief Adeleke has been a reliable friend and political ally since 1998, when Alhaji Yekini Ayoade Adeojo was the leader of the PDP in Oyo State and also Deputy National Chairman of the party, adding that as the Executive Chairman of the Oyo Pacesetters Transport Company, Dare Adeleke has contributed positively and impacted positively on the growth of the company.

According to him, Chief Adeleke has continued to play a pivotal role in ensuring the apparent success of Governor Seyi Makinde in Oyo State with his dexterity and political sagacity as a democrat, and a loyal party man.

“You made a tremendous impact on the lives of people irrespective of tribe, religion, gender, social status or political affiliation. Your urbane and cerebral nature has genuinely led you to provide job opportunities for the youths and helped them utilise their potential and earn a decent means of livelihood without resorting to crime.

“A resourceful grassroots mobiliser, a founding member and a staunch loyalist of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP), fearless upholder of the truth, a loyalist to the core, a man who takes a position and holds on tenaciously to it however intimidating the opposition,” he said

Ayorinde added that Adeleke’s exemplary leadership style and innovative ideas have released a breath of fresh air into the transport company, adding that

“Over the years, you have built bridges and maintained large, dedicated and loyal followership and dominated Oyo state political scene like a colossus due to your kindness and loyal support for our amiable Governor Seyi Makinde. I join your political and business associates to celebrate a life of great accomplishments.”