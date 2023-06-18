Traditional kingmakers otherwise known as Oyomesi have shortlisted 65 candidates out of the 198 applicants for the vacant Alaafin of Oyo throne.

This is coming barely 14 months after the demise of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi 111.

Out of the 198 applicants, 65 were interviewed by the Oyomesi headed by Baba Iyaji.

Disclosing this in an interview with the newsmen in Ibadan at the weekend, one of the candidates, a US-based Medical practitioner, Prince Ajibade Adeladan said he participated in all the processes coordinated by Oyomesi.

He added that all the interviewed candidates are awaiting the final approval of Governor Seyi Makinde on the emergence of the next Alaafin of Oyo.

Prince Adeladan said his decision to abandon the lucrative medical profession was borne out of the love he has for the people of Oyo town.

Lauding the commitment of the late Oba Adeyemi in promoting the Yoruba culture, Prince Adeladan assured that if he is finally selected and crowned as the next Alaafin, he would build on the legacies of the late monarch.

He said Oba Adeyemi has put Oyo town on a global cultural radar and this is a need to build on that legacy as well open the economic frontier of Oyo town.

According to him, ” Oyo is a historical town and whoever is aspiring to lead the people must be versed in the history and embodiment of culture.

Many people have questioned why I decide to leave the US to bye for Alaafin traditional stool. Nigeria is the biggest economy in Africa with many business opportunities. There are many people within and outside the Oyo domain that my coming home will be of greater assistance to.

“Nigeria is blessed with rich soil that is good for farming. I have interacted with farmers and ranchers and I have discovered that there is a need to improve our farming system.

I see my coming home to vie for the exalted position of Alaafin of Oyo of which I am eminently qualified as an opportunity to impact greatly on our people.

“If rightly harness, Oyo town can feed the Country. As one of the interviewed candidates with a brighter hope of ascending the throne, I will bring my wealth of experience to bear in changing the narratives of Oyo town.

I will collaborate with the government in attracting foreign and local investors to Oyo town. Many of them have signified interests. What is needed is an enabling environment.

Oyo town will be at a frontal position in the government’s quest for diversification from the oil and gas sector to the Agric sector.

We are working on the acquisition of land for the planting of palm trees, maize and the rest. Palm oil and maize will be produced in commercial quantities for local consumption and exportation. This is another way of boosting the Internally Generated Revenue of the state.

‘I am assuring you that I am going to be an Alaafin with a difference as I will bring my wealth of experience to bear.