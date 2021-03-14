Oyo traders honour late Iyaloja-General, install her son as Akogun Oloja

JUST about five months after the death of Iyaloja-General of Oyo State, Alhaja Wuraola Asake Kola-Daisi, the Oyo State Market Men and Women Association has installed her son, Chief Timi Adisa Jogunosimi, as the Akogun Oloja of Oyo State in appreciation of her contributions to the association while alive.

According to the Chairman of the installation committee, Alhaji Lasisi Adisa, otherwise known as Olororo, the role played by the mother of the newly-installed Akogun, Alhaja Kola-Daisi who died on Thursday, October 22, 2020, can never be forgotten by traders, market men and women in Oyo State.

He said: “This is a deserving honour in view of our late leader, Alhaja Wuraola Kola-Daisi’s dedication and commitments to the cause of traders, market men and women in the state.

“Oyo State has been so lucky to have deserving Iyaloja-General since the time of late Alhaja Sabitiyu Adedeji, late Alhaja Sadia Agbaje, however, Wuraola Kola-Daisi was exceptional and outstanding that our president and Babaloja-General of Oyo State, Alhaji Sunmaila Aderemi Jimoh and his executives considered rewarding mama’s exceptionality is applaudable and commendable,” Olororo stated

The newly-installed Akogun Oloja of Oyo State, Chief Timi Jogunosimi promised to continue supporting and fighting the cause of traders, market men and women in the state.

He said: “I’m surprised this association could be considered honouring my late mother by granting me this great honour. Your association is wonderful, this is the way to encourage people to give their best at any position they found themselves. Let me assure you this, my support and fight for the cause of this great body will not cease but increase.”

In her speech, the Iyaloja-General of Oke-Ogunland, Alhaja Ninmotalahi Wahab praised the Babaloja-General of Oyo State for the initiative and the choice of Chief Jogunosimi, whom she said was so close to the association even after the death of his mother.

“Our mission here today is to praise, honour, celebrate and immortalise our late leader, the Iyaloja-General of Oyo State, Alhaja Wuraola Asake Kola-Daisi who left behind an indelible mark and unforgettable memories. You all will recall that when it became difficult to secure a loan to boost our businesses, our late Iyaloja-General provided us with the interest-free loan of N100,000 per applicant.

“We are trusting God and have great conviction that Alhaji Sunmaila Jimoh, the Babaloja-General of Oyo State will equally go the extra mile to secure for our members’ varieties of interest-free loans to rescue us from stress and anxiety associated with loans from microfinance banks and other financial institutions.

“Let me add also that Chief Timi Jogunosimi deserved honour we bestow him today because he really stood by our association when mama was alive and took good care of his late mother, always followed and supported her to every one of our meetings. We pray his children will give him the best of care in life,” Iyaloja-General Oke-Ogunland concluded.

Speaking on the occasion, the President Ibadan Joint Traders Association, Alhaji Dauda Oladepo also commended the initiators for considering honouring in death, late Kola-Daisi who till the point of death was actively fighting for the liberation and freedom of market men and women, as well as traders from intruders, that are desperate to hijack the associations.

“I could vividly remember that few days to her death, mama participated in the protest organised by Coalition of Traders, Market men and women in Oyo State at the NUJ Press Center Iyaganku. Honouring her in death by installing her son as Akogun Oloja of Oyo State is the best, more so, Chief himself has been in good relationship with us ever before mama’s departure.”

While presenting the certificate to the newly installed Akogun Oloja, the Babaloja General of Oyo State congratulated Chief Jogunosimi on his new title and responsibility.

