Oyo town planners set for 2025 AGM, turning of sod ceremony

The Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), Oyo State Chapter, is set to hold its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will also feature a landmark turning of sod ceremony for the proposed ultra-modern secretariat building project in Ibadan.

In the notice of the AGM, signed by the planning committee and made available to journalists in Ibadan on Saturday, the NITP listed the presentation of awards to distinguished elders in the town planning profession and other stakeholders who have contributed to the society as part of the activities lined up for the AGM.

The committee stated that the event would feature a keynote lecture to be delivered by Engr. Prof. Samson Olakunle Ojoawo FNSE, on the theme: “Maintaining Relevance Amidst Disruptive Technologies: The Concern of the Built Environment Professionals.”

NITP noted that the theme of the AGM aims to equip built environment professionals with the knowledge, skills, and adaptability to thrive in a rapidly changing technological landscape.

The committee added that the theme also seeks to encourage professionals to be agile and ensure they remain relevant and effective in delivering sustainable, resilient, and innovative solutions.

“By focusing on these objectives, built environment professionals can maintain their relevance and continue to deliver high-quality, innovative solutions in a rapidly changing technological landscape,” the committee noted.

The committee further stated that the AGM would also feature fundraising for the proposed ultra-modern secretariat building, among other activities.

