Oyo to spend N60m for procurement of family planning commodities

Oyo State government said it intends to allocate N60 million to the procurement of family planning commodities before the year end to fill any gaps that might be caused by the withdrawal of donor monies by foreign partners and organisations.

The Executive Secretary, Primary Health Care Board, Dr Muideen Olatunji, disclosed while giving a welcome address at the Delivering Innovation in Self-Care (DISC 2.0) biannual stakeholders’ review meeting with officials of the State Ministry of Health and the Primary Health Care Board.

The event, supported by the Society for Family Health (SFH) and attended by officials from across the local government areas of the state, was among other things to update stakeholders on the progress made in the SFH-DISC 2.0 implementation, glean learnings directly from project beneficiaries, support conversations around effectively addressing child-spacing gaps in Oyo State and to promote robust State ownership of the DISC 2.0 Project.

Dr Olatunji stated that the Board is also implementing a new strategic strategy that places a low cost on family planning services and commodities to aid communities in making sustainable access to health facilities at the grassroots.

He said, “The state government, to close the gaps left by the absence of donor funds, amidst the withdrawal of support from multiple international partners and donor agencies in the health sector, as far as family planning services is concerned, we have a plan to commit a minimum of about N60 million before the end of this year to the procurement of family planning commodities.

“In maintaining sustainable service provision as far as family planning is concerned, and the challenges we are trying to leverage is the basic health provision fund. We are inculcating the provision of consumables in the work plan for the various primary health care facilities designated as basic health care facilities.

“Part of our sustainability method from the primary healthcare board is the recommencement of a drug-revolving scheme whereby we are putting a minimal cost on the family planning services to the communities. Some are going to be made free definitively, but some will have a little bit of cost attached to them.”

Jennifer Adanboma, the Country Manager for Partnership and Collaboration under the DISC 2.0 Project, which is carried out by the SFH in Nigeria, stated that the DISC project has been active in Oyo State, Nigeria, since 2020 by SFH to enable women and clients to take control of their sexual and reproductive health.

According to the SFH project lead, in the first quarter of 2025, 84 per cent of women who opted for DMPA-SC as their family planning method were able to self-inject, demonstrating the project’s success in promoting self-care and increasing access to family planning services.