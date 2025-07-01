Oyo to reduce malaria transmission with free 4.995 million nets

The Oyo State government announced that it will distribute 4,995,436 long-lasting insecticide-treated nets (LLINs) to vulnerable populations, including pregnant women and children under the age of five, in August.

This initiative aims to reduce malaria transmission in the state.

During a media briefing regarding the 2025 LLINs Mass Distribution Campaign at the state government secretariat, the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, emphasized that these nets are a critical intervention for decreasing malaria transmission in Oyo State.

Dr. Ajetunmobi reported that the prevalence of malaria in Oyo State stands at 21 percent. The commissioner also expressed that this distribution would ultimately lead to a reduction in hospital admissions and child mortality rates across the state.

Dr Ajetunmobi stated that insecticidal-treated nets (ITNs) are safe and effective; the nets should be used every night both by the rich and poor to prevent mosquito bites; and sleeping inside the nets does not cause heat because the nets are made of lightweight, breathable mesh that allows air to pass through.

“If there is any discomfort, it is usually due to poor airflow in the room, not the net itself. Using a fan or opening windows can help improve comfort while still enjoying full protection.

“Protection from deadly mosquito bites is worth any initial discomfort, and proper net hanging and room ventilation make a big difference.

“Even people in air-conditioned homes are advised to use ITNs if there is any chance mosquitoes can get in. Sleeping inside a net is a sign of being informed, proactive and health-conscious.”

On the nets’ distribution, she declared, “Trained mobilisers in blue aprons will be in your communities to register you and give you a bet card slip from 10th to 16th July, 2025. Ensure you are available on the days to be registered. Remember, no net card slip, no net.

“The implementation will focus on the distribution of these nets from August 1st through to August 7th, 2025. And we also have the post-distribution phase, in which we emphasise behavioural change, ensuring every household not only receives the net but uses it correctly.”

Dr Ajetunmobi said the Oyo government has established a strong accountability framework that will reward best practices and sanction misconduct, and any diversion, negligence or fraudulent acts in the distribution will be treated seriously.

Earlier, the permanent secretary at the health ministry, Dr Akintunde Ayinde, said from studies, ITN can reduce under-5 deaths from all causes by 20 per cent and deaths in all age groups by 60 per cent, thus making a significant step to eliminate malaria in Oyo State.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE