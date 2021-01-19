Oyo to pay Osun N8bn for LAUTECH assets sharing

As part of the agreement reached with the Osun State government on attaining sole ownership of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, the Oyo State government is to pay the sum of N8 billion to the Osun State government.

The N8 billion to be paid over a period of three years to the Osun government covers the sharing of assets and liabilities of the university.

State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, made this disclosure at the end of the state executive council meeting held on Tuesday.

The payment arrangement will see Oyo pay Osun government N2billion this year and N3billion each in the year 2022 and 2023.

Tuesday’s meeting also saw the approval of N750,000 to pilot a bike-sharing scheme called ‘Keke Seyi’.

The bicycles, according to state Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr Seun Ashamu, will be available for use by civil servants and all visitors to the state Secretariat.

Ashamu said 60 bicycles will be made available for the pilot scheme to last three months.

Ashamu added that the bicycles were being got to ease mobility within the state Secretariat.

Furthermore, Ashamu said the state had approved the sum of N92 million for the Rural Community Development Centre (RCDC), Awe in Afijio Local Government Area of the state.

He said the approved fund is to provide solar, diesel and battery storage to ensure stable electricity supply at RCDC.

