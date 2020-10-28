Oyo to get 106 mass transit buses for N9.39bn

The Oyo State executive council has approved the sum of N9,395,427,659.05 to purchase 106 mass transit buses for the state.

State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr Seun Fakorede disclosed this while briefing journalists at the governor’s office, Ibadan, on Wednesday.

Fakorede said the decision to purchase the new buses followed a discovery that there is limited number of functional mass transit buses popularly called ‘Ajumose buses’.

He also acknowledged that an audit of the buses under the Pacesetter Transit Scheme, showed that several buses suffered wear and tear and needed to be supplemented.

Fakorede explained the buses will be deployed to routes where the need for them is high.

Also speaking, state Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mr Adeniyi Farinto, said the council had also approved the rehabilitation and construction of link roads around Akobo to the tune of N69,170,431.72.

Farinto said the projects to be done in two months, will be done by the Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency through direct labour.

According to Farinto, the link roads include the one beside NNPC mega station and the one beside the Iwo Road to Ojoo road will help ease usual congestion on Akobo-Olorunda road.

Other projects approved, according to Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, are erection of traffic signals and coordination mechanisms at Felele and Challenge Roundabout junctions to the tune of N2,538,856,913.36.

In what he regarded as junction improvement works, Olatunbosun said the overall intention was to ease traffic congestion in the two mentioned areas.

