Oyo to distribute 5 million mosquito nets

In its fight against malaria, the Oyo State government says it is distributing 5 million mosquito insecticide treated nets to further drive down malaria cases in the state put at 41 per cent.

Oyo State health commissioner, Dr. Bashir Bello, speaking at the opening of an interschool quiz competition, in marking the state’s world malaria day in Ibadan, said each household will receive at least 2 free long lasting insecticide treated nets.

The interschool quiz, in collaboration with USAID’s sponsored Breakthrough Action Nigeria, had six public secondary schools at Ibadan in attendance. These include Emmanuel Grammar School, Ibadan; Liberty Academy Commercial Grammar School, Ibadan; Humani Alaga Grammer School, Ibadan; and Anglican Grammar School, Ibadan.

Dr Bello said the nets would be distributed on merits. He said half of the world’s population still lives at the risk of getting infected with malaria and the disease still kills a child every two minutes. He urged individuals to also avail themselves of free malaria treatment for their children, elderly persons above 60 years as well as pregnant women in the state.

Director, Oyo State Ministry of Health, Public Health Department, Dr Wole Lawal said the interschool quiz competition was to ensure growing generations improve their knowledge about malaria and its prevention as well as to be able to educate others around them on curtailing environmental factors that aid mosquitoes growth to ensure malaria can be eliminated in the country.

State coordinator, Breakthrough Action Nigeria, Mrs Toyin Afachang, said it was instructive that youths be enlisted through the interschool quiz competition to ensure malaria elimination is attained in the country.

Afachang added that “the theme of the celebration is very instructive because even the young ones need to be informed and educated about malaria prevention. And whatever they know or hear they can share with others, as we draw the line against malaria.”

