“We, teachers in Ibarapa Zone, have decided to support you and the APM to be successful in the coming election. We will mobilise ourselves, our family members and relatives to support APM because of the achievements of Governor Seyi Makinde,” he said.

He added that teachers were now enjoying regular monthly salaries, 13th-month payments and leave grants.

“We are now working with dignity and, therefore, have no choice than to support the man who has facilitated this and his party,” he said.

Similarly, the Ibarapa Central Chairman of the NUP, Alhaji Usman Adeola, commended the Makinde administration for improving the welfare of pensioners, noting that retirees had enjoyed regular pension payments since the governor assumed office.

Adeola said the administration had cleared the backlog of gratuities owed from 2009 to 2020, expressing confidence that the outstanding payments would be settled before the end of the current administration.

“We want to thank Governor Seyi Makinde that in almost eight years, we have been receiving our pension payments on the 25th of every month without any failure. We are no longer referred to as dead woods,” he said.

The pensioners’ leader pledged that members of the union would support and vote for APM candidates in the 2027 elections to prevent a return to what he described as the difficult period when pensioners experienced prolonged delays in the payment of their entitlements.

“We are making a commitment today that we are going to support and vote for the candidates that the APM has put forward for the coming election. We don’t want to go back to the bad old days when we were being owed months of unpaid pension and gratuity,” Adeola said.

Responding, Adekanmbi thanked the teachers and pensioners for their endorsement, assuring them that the welfare policies and benefits introduced under Makinde’s administration would be sustained if elected governor.

He urged the unions to support continuity, insisting that regular salary and pension payments would remain a priority under his proposed administration.

“You have had a good relationship with Governor Seyi Makinde for almost eight years, and we are happy with that. Your salary has been regular, and I want to promise you that this will continue and nothing will happen to it,” he said.

Adekanmbi, however, cautioned the electorate against what he described as empty campaign promises by opposition politicians, urging teachers and pensioners to consider the records of political parties before making their choices.

He alleged that some politicians seeking the support of teachers had previously occupied public offices during periods when teachers’ welfare was neglected.

“People that were local government chairmen when teachers were denied their rights, when landlords could not rent their houses out to teachers because of their poor remuneration and non-payment of salaries, now come around and say they want to give you this and that. These are all empty promises,” he said.

The APM candidate also criticised opposition politicians for campaigning in the state without acknowledging the achievements of the Makinde administration.

“They came to organise a campaign in Ibadan on Saturday. They landed at the airport reconstructed by Makinde, their vehicles drove on the roads constructed by Makinde, and they got to the podium but had nothing to point to as achievement in Oyo State. So, let us beware,” he added.

Adekanmbi further said the Makinde administration inherited pension arrears of N55 billion for local government workers and N25 billion for state workers, promising that any outstanding balances would be cleared under his proposed government.

“When Seyi Makinde assumed office, he met pension arrears of N55 billion for local government workers and N25 billion for state workers, and he has almost finished paying the backlog. I am now promising you that whatever remains of the arrears will be cleared by my government,” he said.