Oyo teachers laud Makinde’s education reforms

Teachers in Oyo have expressed gratitude to the state government for various reforms that have positively impacted the education sector, especially the prompt payment of salaries and the promotion of teachers.

At this year’s World Teachers’ Day celebration in Ibadan, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Oyo State wing, Comrade Raji Oladimeji Ismail, highlighted several strides made under Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration. These include the recruitment of new teachers, approval of career progression for educators, promotion of primary school teachers to grade level 16, and the appointment of a teacher as Executive Chairperson of the Oyo State Post-primary Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM).

He praised the resolution of the six-year promotion delay for primary school teachers, attributing the success to the union’s consistent advocacy. He also acknowledged the creation of 10 TESCOM zonal offices and the appointment of teachers as Permanent Secretaries/Tutor Generals in the new zones.

Raji noted further improvements in teachers’ welfare under his leadership, including upward reviews of car and housing loan schemes. However, he stressed the need for more government attention on issues like inadequate education funding, infrastructure gaps, and continuous professional development for teachers.

He urged the state to act quickly on pending issues such as inter-zonal transfers and the release of running grants to school heads for effective school administration.

In his remarks, the Executive Chairman of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, assured teachers that the 2023/2024 promotion letters for primary school educators would soon be distributed, as they are currently being finalized. He also revealed that the governor had approved the inter-zonal transfer request for teachers from 2005, and efforts are ongoing to finalize the list.

Dr Adeniran emphasised the Board’s commitment to teacher welfare, stating that SUBEB continues to collaborate with NUT, AOPSHON, and other stakeholders. He called on the union to educate new teachers on public service rules and discourage airing grievances on social media, urging the use of appropriate administrative channels.

Representing the NUT National President, Comrade Shaibu Olayinka Yisa, praised Governor Makinde and other education stakeholders for their dedication to improving the sector. He underscored the importance of this year’s theme, “Recasting Teaching As a Collaborative Profession,” which aims to foster resilience within the teaching system.

The event, chaired by the Osi Olubadan-designate, HRM Oba Abiodun Kola Daisi, also had in attendance NLC Chairman Comrade Kayode Martins and the Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Comrade Segun Abatan, amongst others.